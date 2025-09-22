The post Michael Saylor’s Firm Adds 850 BTC, Hits 26% Yield in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 22 September 2025 | 15:05 Michael Saylor’s company, Strategy, has continued to grow its already massive Bitcoin treasury with another significant purchase. The firm acquired 850 BTC for approximately $99.7 million, paying an average of $117,344 per coin. According to the latest update, Strategy’s Bitcoin yield has reached 26.0% year-to-date in 2025. As of September 21, the company holds a total of 639,835 BTC, purchased at an average price of around $73,971 per coin. The total investment now stands at roughly $47.33 billion. This latest acquisition reinforces Strategy’s position as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin and underscores Michael Saylor’s long-standing conviction in the cryptocurrency as a core treasury asset. The move also comes at a time when Bitcoin is trading at record highs, with institutional demand and upcoming regulatory clarity fueling optimism in the digital asset market. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team. Related stories Next article Source: https://coindoo.com/michael-saylors-firm-adds-850-btc-hits-26-yield-in-2025/The post Michael Saylor’s Firm Adds 850 BTC, Hits 26% Yield in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 22 September 2025 | 15:05 Michael Saylor’s company, Strategy, has continued to grow its already massive Bitcoin treasury with another significant purchase. The firm acquired 850 BTC for approximately $99.7 million, paying an average of $117,344 per coin. According to the latest update, Strategy’s Bitcoin yield has reached 26.0% year-to-date in 2025. As of September 21, the company holds a total of 639,835 BTC, purchased at an average price of around $73,971 per coin. The total investment now stands at roughly $47.33 billion. This latest acquisition reinforces Strategy’s position as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin and underscores Michael Saylor’s long-standing conviction in the cryptocurrency as a core treasury asset. The move also comes at a time when Bitcoin is trading at record highs, with institutional demand and upcoming regulatory clarity fueling optimism in the digital asset market. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than 3 years of experience in the crypto space, where he skillfully identifies new trends in the world of digital currencies. Whether providing in-depth analysis or daily reports on all topics, his deep understanding and enthusiasm for what he does make him a valuable member of the team. Related stories Next article Source: https://coindoo.com/michael-saylors-firm-adds-850-btc-hits-26-yield-in-2025/

Michael Saylor’s Firm Adds 850 BTC, Hits 26% Yield in 2025

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 20:12
Bitcoin
BTC$112,907.63-2.30%
Bitcoin
  • 22 September 2025
  • |
  • 15:05

Michael Saylor’s company, Strategy, has continued to grow its already massive Bitcoin treasury with another significant purchase.

The firm acquired 850 BTC for approximately $99.7 million, paying an average of $117,344 per coin.

According to the latest update, Strategy’s Bitcoin yield has reached 26.0% year-to-date in 2025. As of September 21, the company holds a total of 639,835 BTC, purchased at an average price of around $73,971 per coin.

The total investment now stands at roughly $47.33 billion.

This latest acquisition reinforces Strategy’s position as the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin and underscores Michael Saylor’s long-standing conviction in the cryptocurrency as a core treasury asset.

The move also comes at a time when Bitcoin is trading at record highs, with institutional demand and upcoming regulatory clarity fueling optimism in the digital asset market.

Author

Alexander Zdravkov

Source: https://coindoo.com/michael-saylors-firm-adds-850-btc-hits-26-yield-in-2025/

