Michael Saylor’s Long-Expected Bitcoin (BTC) Announcement Arrived Today! Here Are the Details…

Continuing its weekly purchases, MicroStrategy (Strategy) made its weekly Bitcoin (BTC) purchase and announced that it purchased 4,048 BTC last week.

Accordingly, MicroStrategy purchased 4,048 BTC worth $449.3 million at an average price of $110,981.

Strategy founder Michael Saylor announced the news via a post on his X account.

*This is not investment advice.

