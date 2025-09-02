Michael Saylor’s Strategy buys $449M in Bitcoin after dodging an investor lawsuit

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 20:10
Threshold
T$0,01602+1,26%
Stride
STRD$0,0884-2,53%
STRK
STRK$0,1228-0,80%
Bitcoin
BTC$111 399,08+2,18%
Moonveil
MORE$0,09799-1,72%

Key Takeaways

  • Strategy acquired 4,048 Bitcoin, increasing its total holdings to 636,505 BTC.
  • The purchase came after Strategy successfully defended against an investor lawsuit regarding accounting disclosures.

Strategy, the world’s top Bitcoin treasury firm, reported Tuesday that it snapped up 4,048 Bitcoin for $449 million last week, its seventh consecutive week of buying.

The company has accumulated over 39,000 BTC this quarter, with the largest purchase of over 21,000 BTC completed at the end of July.

The latest acquisition lifts Strategy’s total Bitcoin holdings to 636,505 BTC, valued at nearly $70 billion at current market prices. The stash represents more than 3% of the total Bitcoin supply.

Bitcoin was trading at around $109,800 at press time, according to CoinGecko. The asset dropped as low as $107,295 last week amid market-wide volatility and closed August down approximately 7%.

The dip did little to rattle Strategy. On Sunday, Executive Chairman Michael Saylor hinted at an imminent purchase announcement, posting on X that “Bitcoin is on sale.”

Strategy now sits on more than $23 billion in unrealized gains, according to StrategyTracker.

The Nasdaq-listed firm recently dodged a lawsuit brought by investors over alleged misleading statements related to accounting standards. The plaintiffs argued that Strategy failed to timely disclose potential unrealized losses under the new rules.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-acquisition-strategy-saylor-2/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

The post Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Pi Network has had a tough year with big ups and downs. Many investors left after the price dropped, raising doubts about its future. But crypto analyst Dr. Altcoin is still positive. He says Pi doesn’t need to be a $1 stablecoin to work for peer-to-peer (P2P) payments. The question is, can it really succeed …
Threshold
T$0,01602+1,32%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0006051+5,67%
Pi Network
PI$0,34244-0,39%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/02 21:28
Share
Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Maghnus Mareneck, co-CEO of Interchain Labs, explains why interoperability is the only way forward for stablecoins.
Forward
FORWARD$0,0001849-2,63%
WHY
WHY$0,00000002755-0,97%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/02 21:05
Share
Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M)

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M)

The post Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M) appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Yunfeng Financial, a Hong Kong-listed investment firm, has added 10,000 ETH to its strategic reserves, investing $44 million from internal cash reserves. Closely linked with Alibaba founder Jack Ma, the company views this move as a key step towards expanding its presence in digital assets and Web3 technologies. The ETH assets support Yunfeng’s focus on …
Movement
MOVE$0,1179-0,50%
Mind-AI
MA$0,0005634+7,06%
Ethereum
ETH$4 328,17-1,36%
Share
CoinPedia2025/09/02 21:22
Share

Trending News

More

Pi Network News: Does Pi Coin Need a $1 Peg to Stay Relevant?

Interview | Cosmos CEO Mareneck: interoperability will drive stablecoin adoption

Jack Ma-Linked Yunfeng Financial Buys 10,000 $ETH ($44M)

[Our AI Business Services] — [Advertise with Us!]

Bunni DEX Drained in $2.3M Smart Contract Exploit