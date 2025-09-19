The post Michigan Pushes Forward With Bitcoin Reserve Proposal appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
Michigan’s Bitcoin Reserve bill (HB 4087) is gaining traction again after stalling since February. The measure has advanced to a second reading in the House and is now with the Committee on Government Operations. The bill seeks to let the state invest up to 10% of its funds in cryptocurrency, signaling a potential shift toward adopting digital assets as part of Michigan’s financial strategy.
