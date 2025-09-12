Micron stock hits all-time high

Key Takeaways

Micron Technology shares reached all-time highs today as the memory chip manufacturer continued its strong performance in the market.

The stock’s surge reflects ongoing momentum for the Boise, Idaho-based company, which produces memory and storage solutions for computing devices. Micron has benefited from increased demand for its products across various technology sectors.

The semiconductor company’s shares have been climbing as investors assess the company’s position in the memory chip market and its potential for continued growth in an evolving technology landscape.