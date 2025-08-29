Microsoft Launches MAI-1 Preview Model to Rival OpenAI in AI Race

By: Coincentral
2025/08/29 22:08
TOP Network
TOP$0,000096--%
Talent Protocol
TALENT$0,009729-6,04%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1197-8,55%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0,014032-13,87%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,05684-0,36%

TLDRs:

  • Microsoft begins public testing of MAI-1-preview, aiming to reduce reliance on OpenAI.
  • MAI-1 ranks 13th on LMArena, behind models from OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic.
  • Microsoft recruited top AI talent from DeepMind and Inflection to accelerate MAI-1.
  • Partnership-to-competition trend grows as Microsoft develops in-house AI capabilities.

Microsoft has officially launched public testing for its latest AI language model, MAI-1-preview, signaling a major step toward reducing its reliance on OpenAI for powering features like Copilot.

The model is currently available for evaluation on LMArena, a widely used AI benchmarking website.

According to Microsoft, the rollout of MAI-1-preview will be gradual, starting with select Copilot text features. Developers interested in early access can submit requests via an online form. The company emphasized that user feedback from this testing phase will be crucial to refining the model before broader deployment.

MAI-1 Performance in Benchmarks

On LMArena, MAI-1-preview currently ranks 13th for text tasks, trailing models from AI leaders such as OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and xAI.

Despite this, Microsoft highlighted the technical scale behind the model, noting it was trained using 15,000 Nvidia H100 GPUs along with a cluster of Nvidia GB200 chips.

This level of computational power underscores Microsoft’s commitment to building a competitive AI solution internally, even as OpenAI continues to expand its user base, ChatGPT now reaches 700 million weekly users and the company is valued at around $500 billion.

From Partner to Competitor

The launch of MAI-1-preview illustrates a broader shift in the AI industry where strategic partners evolving into rivals. Microsoft and OpenAI initially formed a close partnership in 2019, with Microsoft investing $1 billion and becoming OpenAI’s exclusive cloud provider via Azure.

Over five years, Microsoft has invested more than $13 billion while simultaneously developing competing AI models, officially listing OpenAI as a competitor in its annual reports.

This shift reflects OpenAI’s rapid growth and diversification, as it now distributes infrastructure needs across multiple cloud providers, including CoreWeave, Google, and Oracle, rather than relying solely on Microsoft’s Azure platform. Analysts suggest this transition from collaboration to competition is increasingly common in the AI sector, where early partnerships often serve as a springboard to direct rivalry.

Talent Acquisition Drives AI Development

Microsoft’s strategy to build MAI-1 also highlights the importance of strategic hiring in AI development. The company recruited Mustafa Suleyman from AI startup Inflection, along with several colleagues, and added approximately two dozen researchers from Google’s DeepMind in recent months.

Suleyman’s experience like co-founding DeepMind and later running Inflection as an OpenAI competitor, provides Microsoft with seasoned AI leadership and valuable industry networks. This “acqui-hiring” approach enables Microsoft to accelerate its in-house AI development, effectively compressing years of research and experimentation into a shorter timeline.

With MAI-1-preview, Microsoft now has its first foundation model trained entirely in-house, marking a significant milestone even after investing billions into OpenAI. The move positions Microsoft not just as a partner but as a direct competitor in the rapidly growing AI market.

The post Microsoft Launches MAI-1 Preview Model to Rival OpenAI in AI Race appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

Blockchain’s promise of democratized property ownership faces a potential roadblock. Integrating automated, blockchain-native succession protocols is essential to protect digital assets and enable true democratization of RWA ownership.
Allo
RWA$0,005039-6,23%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 18:32
Share
South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout

South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Seoul Economy, South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay has officially launched its Korean won stablecoin business layout and has submitted 18 combined
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0721+3,44%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 08:53
Share
The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

PANews reported on August 29th that the Ethereum Foundation announced that it is optimizing the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP). As part of the transition, it has temporarily suspended public grant applications. This adjustment will buy the Foundation time to redesign its funding model, shifting its focus to strategic initiatives, from reactive to proactive, while also supporting the priorities of other teams within the Ethereum Foundation. The Foundation mentioned that it has continuously optimized its processes and improved efficiency over the past three years, but as a public grant program with limited resources and a wide coverage, the influx of applications has consumed a large portion of its time and energy, making it difficult to free up resources to explore new strategic opportunities. The Foundation will continue to fund Ethereum public products and accept applications, but will adopt a new approach, with specific details to be announced in a future announcement. The optimized focus areas and implementation path for the ESP will be announced in Q4 2025.
FUND
FUND$0,02-12,43%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0,05685-0,33%
Particl
PART$0,1866+0,10%
Share
PANews2025/08/29 22:11
Share

Trending News

More

Death, divorce and lost keys: The question of succession in tokenized property

South Korean payment giant Kakao Pay officially launches Korean won stablecoin business layout

The Ethereum Foundation announced that it will optimize the focus areas and implementation paths of the Ecosystem Support Program (ESP).

21Shares Prepares for SEI Token ETF with SEC Application

Flare’s XRP Yield-Bearing Structure Adopted by Everything Blockchain Inc.