Microstrategy Checks Every Box, So Why It Missed S&P 500 Inclusion?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 20:49
Union
U$0.00942-7.37%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00197196+0.09%
Capverse
CAP$0.11502-9.88%
READY
READY$0.00337+0.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016941+8.67%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002645--%

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) stock recently met the formal requirements for inclusion in the S&P 500.

However, its addition is subject to the discretion of the S&P Dow Jones Indices committee. As per latest news update, it has missed the mark.

In Q2 2025 MicroStrategy reported record earnings ( $10 billion net income on $114 million revenue). That’s thanks to new accounting rules for its bitcoin holdings.

As a result, it checks all the technical boxes for S&P 500 eligibility. It is a U.S.-domiciled company listed on Nasdaq.

It has a market capitalization far above the several-billion-dollar threshold, average daily trading volume well above requirements.

Additionally, public float exceeds 50%, and positive earnings in the most recent quarter and on a trailing 12-month basis.

For example, analysts have noted that MicroStrategy,

Its new reporting treatment of bitcoin should allow it to “immediately begin reporting positive earnings.”

Inclusion Criteria and Timeline

S&P 500 membership is governed by published criteria and quarterly review windows.

MicroStrategy meets or exceeds each of these: its market cap is well above the threshold, trading volumes are robust, and it reported positive net income in Q2 2025 (unlike prior years) under the new FASB rules.

The timing of any change is well-defined: S&P Dow Jones Indices updates the S&P 500 four times a year. Usually, this happens in March, June, September, and December.

Changes are announced on the second Friday of the quarter and become effective after trading closes the following Friday.

And per the announcement, the S&P 500 has decided not to include MicroStrategy. According to analyst observations, inconsistency is a likely factor behind this decision.

Source: X

Is S&P 500 Ready for MicroStrategy (MSTR stock) and Bitcoin?

Crucially, meeting the quantitative criteria does not guarantee inclusion. The S&P 500 Index Committee has broad discretion and considers the overall sector and industry composition of the index.

As Charles Schwab explained, the Committee “doesn’t base [its decisions] simply on the top-500 market capitalizations.” Rather it is based on representing the full market sectors in balance.

For example, the S&P may choose among eligible candidates to maintain a desired weight in technology, consumer, energy, or other sectors, or to reflect recent removals.

The Committee does not publish detailed reasons for its picks. So investors cannot assume that any candidate will definitely be added just because it qualifies on paper.

This discretionary element has led to unpredictable outcomes. In recent quarters, several companies that easily met the technical hurdles were nonetheless passed over.

For instance, in June 2025 AppLovin (APP) and Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP) met all S&P 500 metrics but were “overlooked anyway.” After the no-change announcement, their stocks fell sharply on disappointment.

Likewise, Robinhood Markets was widely viewed as a likely new addition in mid-2025 given its U.S. listing and robust market cap.

But the June rebalancing saw no additions or removals, and Robinhood’s shares dropped about 5% on the news.

These cases underscore that “speculating each quarter on who’s in and who’s out can be dangerous”; eligibility is necessary but not sufficient.

If MicroStrategy Had Made It

If MicroStrategy had been added, it would would’ve trigger substantial passive buying and could materially boost the stock price, at least initially.

When a company joins the S&P 500, index funds and ETFs that track the index must buy its shares, creating a surge in demand.

Schwab notes that “most mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that seek to emulate the index buy shares of the new addition”, yielding “a quick burst of money” for the stock.

Empirical cases bear this out: Tesla’s announcement/inclusion in December 2020 saw TSLA stock jump roughly 60% from the day before the announcement to actual inclusion.

In fact, much of Tesla’s gains occurred in anticipation of the move.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/06/microstrategy-checks-every-box-so-why-it-missed-sp-500-inclusion/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened retaliatory actions against the EU after issuing Google a $3.5 billion fine.
Union
U$0.00937-7.59%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.31-0.19%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11245-2.11%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 21:42
Share
Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

In a recent discourse, new insights challenge the widely held belief that Bitcoin could peak by the end of this year. An intriguing analysis by PlanC equates the expectation of Bitcoin hitting a market cycle high in the fourth quarter to the improbability of consistently winning a coin toss.Continue Reading:Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?
Share
Coinstats2025/09/06 21:08
Share
Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026

Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026

With the crypto market heating up ahead of 2026, investors are searching for opportunities priced low enough to offer significant upside. Analysts are increasingly pointing to new tokens that combine affordability with solid fundamentals, even though well-known names like Bitcoin and Ethereum still make headlines. One of the top mentions right now is Mutuum Finance [...] The post Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.010844-1.78%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02736+2.66%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/06 21:50
Share

Trending News

More

Trump mulls trade counter after EU hits Google with $3.5B fine

Can Bitcoin Defy Predictions This Year?

Best Cryptocurrency Under $0.05? Analysts Say Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Could Deliver 25x Gains by 2026

From a crypto-quant giant to an infrastructure hermit, Jump Crypto's "redemption-style" transformation

US Ethereum ETFs Suffer a Major Setback – Will Price Follow?