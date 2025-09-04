MicroStrategy Stock Eyes 40% Upside on S&P Hopes, but Analyst Warns of Risk

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 02:49
NEAR
NEAR$2.483+2.64%
SIX
SIX$0.02145--%
GET
GET$0.008575--%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09993+2.84%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.2+5.17%

Key Insights:

  • MicroStrategy stock traded near $341, up 2.16%, with six-month gains at 36%.
  • S&P 500 inclusion decision could spark new demand, while Bitcoin strength remains key.
  • Charts show upside to $480 (+40%), but risks include a drop toward $300 if support fails.

The MicroStrategy stock has started September with some momentum. The price gained 2.16% during last 24 hours, trading near $341. The past week was mostly flat, but six-month gains are still 36.15%. Year to date, the stock has climbed 14%.

Investors are now watching two drivers: Bitcoin’s recovery and a possible S&P 500 inclusion. Both could push MSTR stock higher. But analysts also warn of risks that could drag it down instead.

Charts show a breakout could take the stock to $480. That would be a 40% gain from today. At the same time, failure at support could open the way down to $300.

S&P Hopes Give MicroStrategy a Boost

The key news is that MicroStrategy may soon join the S&P 500 index. Reports say the S&P committee could announce its decision on Friday. The company now meets all entry requirements, making it a strong candidate.

MicroStrategy Stock Could Get the S&P 500 Boost | Source: X

Joining the S&P 500 matters because index funds would be forced to buy shares. That could mean billions of dollars of new demand. It would also make MicroStrategy more visible to traditional investors.

This expectation has already lifted MSTR stock. Traders see inclusion as validation of Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin-focused strategy. The company has positioned itself not only as a software firm, but also as a Bitcoin proxy.

At the same time, critics point out the risks. Some argue the company is over-reliant on Bitcoin and that S&P may hesitate. Still, the possibility of inclusion adds a major short-term catalyst.

Bitcoin Strength Adds to the Case

The second driver is Bitcoin. MicroStrategy holds more than 226,000 BTC, making it the largest corporate holder. Its market value now exceeds $25 billion at current prices.

MicroStrategy Keeps Buying BTC | Source: X

Bitcoin has rebounded above $110,000 after weakness in August. This bounce has eased worries that a deeper correction was starting. If the price extends higher, MSTR stock usually benefits.

Charts highlight $403 as a key resistance level for the stock. A clean break above it could open the way to $480. That would mark a 40% rally from today’s price.

Technical indicators also look supportive. The bull-bear power tool shows that selling pressure is fading. This means buyers are starting to gain ground.

MSTR Stock Price Action | Source: TradingView

Still, the link to Bitcoin goes both ways. If Bitcoin stalls or falls again, MicroStrategy stock could suffer. The company’s net asset value is highly sensitive to Bitcoin’s price moves.

Analysts Warn MicroStrategy Stock Could Still Slip to $300

While optimism is building, some analysts caution the stock could drop. The key level on the downside is $324. If that support breaks, the next stop could be near $300.

This view comes from a projected head-and-shoulders pattern on the chart. Such patterns often point to reversals. If confirmed, it would signal a deeper correction ahead.

MicroStrategy Stock Could Face Price Reversal | Source: X

Other metrics also highlight risks. Despite investor enthusiasm, MicroStrategy trades at an M/NAV ratio above 1.5. This shows the stock price is well above the value of its Bitcoin holdings.

In simple terms, MSTR stock trades at a premium compared to the actual value of its Bitcoin. Bulls see this as confidence, but bears see it as overpricing.

MicroStrategy Stock Financials | Source: Bitcoin Treasuries

MicroStrategy also faces ongoing legal and governance issues. Michael Saylor’s leadership has made the company famous, but it has also drawn scrutiny. For some funds, this remains a risk factor.

The balance between these drivers is delicate. On one side are S&P inclusion hopes and Bitcoin’s strength. On the other are bearish chart patterns and valuation concerns.

MSTR stock is at a crossroads. Bulls see a breakout to $480, with a 40% upside. Bears warn of a fall to $300 if support breaks.

MicroStrategy Price | Source: Google

The S&P 500 decision later this week may act as a turning point. A positive outcome could trigger strong inflows. At the same time, Bitcoin’s trend remains central to MicroStrategy’s future.

For now, the MicroStrategy stock trades between these forces. Investors face both promise and risk as September deepens.

Source: https://www.thecoinrepublic.com/2025/09/03/microstrategy-stock-eyes-40-upside-on-sp-hopes-but-analyst-warns-of-risk/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1678+53.38%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002804+55.34%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00754+0.39%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Share
Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

In this article, Kevin Zhou shares his legendary experience from being born in Shanghai as an immigrant from a poor family to being addicted to games and then to being a cryptocurrency trader, as well as his profound insights and personal participation in major market events such as the Luna collapse and Ethereum merger.
Terra
LUNA$0.1481+0.54%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002789-0.74%
Major
MAJOR$0.15416+1.47%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 18:00
Share
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts

In today’s volatile cryptocurrency market, achieving stable and substantial returns is crucial. While Dogecoin (DOGE) price predictions suggest it could fall below $0.10, this doesn’t mean investors lack other profitable opportunities. ALL4 Mining’s cloud mining contracts offer a way to earn a stable income in the cryptocurrency industry. Daily returns of up to $8,000 have [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts appeared first on Blockonomi.
Threshold
T$0.01627+0.99%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08751+11.79%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22113+3.10%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/04 04:36
Share

Trending News

More

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

Ripple (XRP) Braces for Deep Correction in September as Analysts Predict 7000% Gains for This Crypto