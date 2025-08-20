MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Premium Shrinks: Is Saylor’s BTC Treasury Flywheel Running Out of Power?

TLDR:

MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin premium dropped from 3.4x to 1.58x, showing fading demand for its leveraged exposure.

A 20% Bitcoin price decline could trigger a 46.5% MicroStrategy stock drop if mNAV falls to parity.

Market shifts raised fears of a potential “death spiral” from diluted share issuance tied to Bitcoin volatility.

Ethereum DAT treasuries, with $27B in capital, are drawing attention as $BTC’s corporate playbook loses steam.

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin buying machine is losing speed, and investors are paying close attention. For years, MicroStrategy turned its balance sheet into a Bitcoin flywheel that drew retail and institutional demand.

But the mechanics that once drove the premium on its stock are showing cracks. Market watchers are now asking if the Bitcoin treasury experiment is losing its grip. The pressure is building as the company revises guidance on how it issues shares to fund future purchases.

MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Price Premium Under Pressure

Crypto analyst Miles Deutscher explained that MicroStrategy’s valuation now depends almost entirely on its Bitcoin holdings. He noted that the stock trades on a “market-implied NAV,” or mNAV, which represents the premium investors pay for exposure.

That premium peaked at 3.4x earlier in the cycle but has since slipped to around 1.58x. At today’s level, investors are effectively paying $1.58 for every $1 of Bitcoin inside the company’s treasury.

The slowdown became more pronounced when Michael Saylor announced revised equity ATM guidance. This adjustment allows MicroStrategy to issue shares more flexibly, which raised fears of dilution.

Some market participants said this flexibility could support the premium, while others flagged risks of a downward spiral. Without a 2.5x mNAV safeguard, shares could be sold at lower levels, increasing exposure to Bitcoin volatility.

Deutscher explained that reflexivity cuts both ways.

When Bitcoin is climbing, cheap equity helps the firm buy more, boosting NAV and stock performance. But when Bitcoin slips, MicroStrategy’s leverage magnifies the pain. If Bitcoin fell 20 percent to $92,000, the company’s stock could drop by nearly 46.5 percent, he said.

Ethereum DAT Bid Challenges Bitcoin Treasury Play

While MicroStrategy’s premium softens, capital is rotating elsewhere.

Deutscher pointed to Ethereum’s new corporate treasury model, led by firms like BitMine. That firm alone holds $5 billion in ETH, creating what he called a fresh “DAT bid” for Ethereum.

Roughly $27 billion is sitting ready to be deployed into the asset, strengthening its market positioning. This flow helps explain Ethereum’s relative price strength while Bitcoin struggles under supply concerns.

The abundance of spot Bitcoin ETFs has also shifted investor behavior. Instead of paying MicroStrategy’s premium, buyers can gain direct exposure through funds like BlackRock’s IBIT at NAV. For many, the mNAV premium now looks like a costly gamble tied to Saylor’s ability to keep the wheel spinning.

Deutscher summarized the bet as one relying on three things: market trust, open funding channels, and strong leadership. If any of those weaken, the premium supporting MicroStrategy stock could unwind.

Investors are now watching closely to see whether the flywheel finds new momentum or begins to slow for good.

