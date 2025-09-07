Mignal Introduces AI-Powered Decentralized Financial Ecosystem

Moscow, Russia, September 7th, 2025, Chainwire

Mignal, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform established in 2022, has developed a multi-product financial ecosystem offering users AI-driven trading platforms and integrated investment solutions.

AI-powered Trading Engine:

Mignal’s core product is an AI-powered trading engine designed to monitor real-time market data from both centralized and decentralized exchanges. The engine identifies potential trading opportunities based on pre-set parameters and executes trades automatically.

Stable Account

The Stable Account applies a fixed daily adjustment rate of 0.25% to account balances. Participation does not require locking MGL tokens. Deposits and withdrawals are available in all supported cryptocurrencies without a maximum withdrawal limit.

Floating Account

Over the seven days preceding this announcement, the Floating Account recorded a cumulative adjustment rate of 13.72%. Account holders receive an allocation of 40–60% of this amount, depending on the volume of MGL tokens locked. Withdrawal limits are determined by user level, ranging from 10–40% of the balance per day. Depending on the user’s level, withdrawals may be processed either in MGL tokens or in supported cryptocurrencies.

MGL Token:

Mignal’s native utility token, MGL, operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC). The token is currently in a private sale phase. As part of the ecosystem, users are required to lock a minimum of 20% of their balances in MGL tokens, currently private sell priced at $0.0399. The project’s roadmap includes a planned centralized exchange listing and the launch of its first liquidity pool in October 2025.

Featured Projects

Several additional Projects are in development:

Decentralized Exchange (DEX) (launch target: Jan 2026):

Mignal Dex is a next-generation decentralized exchange (DEX) designed to fundamentally solve the core challenges of cross-chain swaps. Unlike most existing DEXs that rely on intermediaries such as bridges, wrapped tokens, or liquidity aggregators to facilitate cross-chain interactions, Mignal is built on a native and independent infrastructure that enables true and secure asset swaps between multiple blockchain networks — without intermediaries.

About Mignal

Mignal founded in 2022, by a team of experienced developers and crypto strategists, Mignal aims to democratize access to advanced trading tools and decentralized finance (DeFi) products for everyday investors., users can visit mignal.io.

Media Contacts

Website: mignal.io

X (formerly Twitter): x.com/mignal_io

Telegram (Community): t.me/mignal

AI-powered Trading Engine: t.me/mignal_bot

Contact

Vladimir G
[email protected]

