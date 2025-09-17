Miley Cyrus Teams With Some Of The Biggest Rock Legends Of All Time For New Song

Miley Cyrus unveils new single “Secrets,” featuring Fleetwood Mac’s Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham, written as a gift for her father Billy Ray. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Miley Cyrus attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Only a few months after releasing her latest album Something Beautiful, Miley Cyrus is looking to reinvigorate interest in the set, which has already vanished completely from the charts. The pop superstar has a new single titled “Secrets” coming in just a few days, and while new music from one of the most famous women in the industry is always sure to grab headlines, Cyrus isn’t taking any chances. This time around, she’s recruited two beloved and massively successful rock stars to contribute to the cut.
Miley Cyrus Confirms Release Date for “Secrets”
Cyrus will drop her new single “Secrets” this coming Friday (September 19). The singer has been talking about the cut for weeks, but only confirmed all the details, including when fans will get to hear it, recently. This track holds very special meaning for her.
Miley Cyrus Writes a Song for Her Father
The superstar reportedly wrote “Secrets” for her father, fellow Grammy winner Billy Ray Cyrus. She gifted him the tune for his sixty-fourth birthday, which was August 25.
The elder Cyrus talked openly about the cut on social media, saying, “For my birthday, Miley gave me the gift of music and wrote me a song called ‘Secrets,’ and got my favorite musician, Fleetwood Mac, to play on it.” That latter revelation confirmed the involvement of several musicians from the pop-rock band, which makes “Secrets” one of the most exciting releases of Cyrus’s career.
Miley Cyrus Recruits Fleetwood Mac Members
“Secrets” features contributions from both Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham, two members of the now-defunct Fleetwood Mac. The artists are credited on the final cut and help lend some credibility and star power to Cyrus’s upcoming tune.
Miley Cyrus Uses “Secrets” to Heal Relationships
“Secrets” was reportedly created by Miley Cyrus, in part to help mend relationships within her family. For years, there have been headlines about the Cyrus clan and the rift between her, her siblings and her parents after Billy and his wife, Tish, divorced.
For a while, it appeared that Miley and at least some of her siblings were no longer speaking to Billy. But it seems that things are much better now, in part because of “Secrets,” which includes lyrics like:
Secrets, I want to keep your secrets / Like sunlight in the shadows / Like footsteps in the grass / I won’t ever break my promise / Like a songbird in the silence / Like stones against the glass.
Miley Cyrus Seeks Another Chart Win
Cyrus spent the first half of 2025 hyping the world and promoting her album Something Beautiful, which arrived at the end of May. The full-length peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, and sadly, neither single from the project became hugely successful, as the singer was surely hoping for.
“End of the World,” the lead cut, peaked at No. 52 on the Hot 100, while “Easy Lover” stalled at No. 82, making Something Beautiful her first album in quite a long time to fail to produce a top 40 hit in America. Perhaps “Secrets” can change that trajectory and remind people to listen to Something Beautiful again — or maybe for the first time.
