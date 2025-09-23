Millionaires Grow by 40% in One Year

- Global cryptocurrency wealth sees significant growth, with more millionaires and billionaires.
- Crypto millionaires increase by 40%, with Bitcoin millionaires growing by 70%.
- Institutional entry and CBDC initiatives drive this wealth expansion.
Bitcoin.com’s release of the “2025 Crypto Wealth Report” highlights a notable rise in global cryptocurrency wealth, with 241,700 individuals holding over $1 million in crypto assets.
Institutional investment and national digital currencies drive growth, reflecting significant shifts in financial dynamics and the increasing role of cryptocurrencies in global wealth distribution.
Crypto Millionaires Climb 40% with Bitcoin Leading at 70%
The 2025 Crypto Wealth Report highlights an unprecedented growth in global crypto wealth, showing more individuals owning substantial crypto assets. Bitcoin.com notes that crypto millionaires now total 241,700, marking a 40% increase. This significant rise reflects shifts in wealth dynamics worldwide.
With 145,100 individuals holding over $1 million in Bitcoin, the year’s rise is 70%. Institutions entering the market and new digital currency initiatives drive this growth. The number of crypto billionaires also sees a 29% increase.
Bitcoin Dominance Sustains with a $2.26 Trillion Market Cap
Did you know? Over the last 15 years, crypto wealth grew from near-zero to over $4 trillion, highlighting its rapid ascent in financial history.
Bitcoin (BTC) currently trades at $113,231.09 with a market cap of $2.26 trillion, reflecting a 0.49% price increase in the last 24 hours. Bitcoin’s dominance in the crypto market now stands at 57.74%, showcasing its lasting influence, as reported by CoinMarketCap.Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 09:06 UTC on September 23, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap
Insights from the Coincu team show that regulatory frameworks and technological integration continue to shape crypto adoption. Favorable policies and blockchain advancements offer new pathways for growth, driven by increased institutional participation and digital innovation.
Source: https://coincu.com/markets/crypto-wealth-increase-2025/