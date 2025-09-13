Millions of SHIB Scorched Amid Massive Shiba Inu Metric Plunge

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 09:25
Union
U$0.00959+1.13%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001396+4.49%
Capverse
CAP$0.14502-9.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016546+2.93%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.00000000056+3.13%

The Shiba Inu community keeps moving SHIB meme coins out of circulation to reduce the total supply in an attempt to turn this asset into a scarce one.

Over the past week, the SHIB army has succeeded in burning millions of meme coins. However, there is a negative pivot here as it has pushed an important Shiba Inu metric way down.

You Might Also Like

Almost two million SHIB gone amid this key SHIB metric’s crash

Data provided by the Shibburn wallet tracker in a recently published X post reveals that over the past seven days, the SHIB army has transferred 1,662,665 SHIB to unspendable blockchain wallets, i.e., burned them.

Despite the significant number of meme coins that were burned, the overall weekly burn rate has collapsed by 92.66%. The biggest single burn this week has been 1,033,449 SHIB, which was moved to a dead-end wallet roughly five days ago.

The tweet also shows a minor decline in the daily burn rate, minus 0.26%, with 69,597 SHIB destroyed. Updated figures of the Shibburn website reveal that this metric has already moved in green, now showing 52.23% growth, with 106,219 SHIB coins torched over the past 24 hours.

Overall, a total of 410,752,289,867,556 Shiba Inu coins have been torched out of circulation by now, with 584,696,203,158,754 remaining on the cryptocurrency market.

Source: https://u.today/millions-of-shib-scorched-amid-massive-shiba-inu-metric-plunge

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cailian News Agency citing CCTV News, on the 19th local time, the International Atomic Energy Agency said that the information it had
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0914-4.19%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:46
Share
Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

On June 14, the largest crypto conference in Eastern Europe — Incrypted Conference 2025 — took place at the Parkovy Exhibition and Convention Center in Kyiv. As part of the event, a charity auction was held, raising nearly 750,000 UAH, which will be donated to support Ukrainian soldiers. The first auction lot was the «Motanka-Stalker» […] Сообщение Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
League of Traders
LOT$0.01694+0.59%
BounceToken
AUCTION$9.985+1.55%
ARMY
ARMY$0.01999-0.14%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/19 19:50
Share
The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

PANews reported on June 18 that according to an official announcement, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a civil forfeiture lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of
Union
U$0.01122+8.93%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007124+3.71%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0914-4.19%
Share
PANews2025/06/18 23:59
Share

Trending News

More

IAEA confirms attack on Iran's Hundalib heavy water reactor

Incrypted Conference raised about 750,000 UAH to support the Ukrainian army

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

Ethereum Validator Slashing Puts Cardano’s Resilience In Focus – Here’s Why

Bitcoin Treasury Company Prenetics Discloses Holding 288.42 BTC and Has Launched a Daily Programmatic Accumulation Strategy