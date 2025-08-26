Mind Network Aligns Efforts with AntChain to Transform Privacy in Digital Asset Transfers

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/26 23:40
Morpheus Labs
MIND$0.0003379-1.48%
blockchain main

Mind Network has excitedly announced its groundbreaking partnership with AntChain to redefine Asset transfer privacy. This collaboration aims to explore the onchain integration of fully homomorphic encryption (FHE) to make asset flow more secure, compliant, and privacy-driven.

The initiative blends encryption, permissioned access, and stealth delivery mechanisms. By doing this, the collaboration is set to redefine the management of sensitive data and assets in the landscape of blockchain.

Mind Network Reimagine Asset Transfer with Security

Both platform aims to introduce next-generation encryption to blockchain, and the partnership fuels the goal. Mind Network integrates into AntChain to explore secure encryption and storage of property titles, certificates, and legal documents within NFT metadata. Through this approach, Mind Network and AntChain are set to make critical documents tamper-proof, verifiable, and confidential.

Both networks also aim to further enhance the transparency and security of blockchain. Stealth routing is one of the most innovative aspects of this incentive, leveraging fully homomorphic encryption. Asset transfers can generate one-time stealth addresses to execute privately without the need for a security compromise.

This advancement fosters privacy preservation while enabling institutions and regulators to maintain an auditable trail. Through this, the synergy strives to define a balance between security and transparency.

Mind Network and AntChain Utilize Privacy and Automation to Build Trust

The partnership between Mind Network and AntChain further highlights recipient-only decryption. This incentive is set to ensure exclusive accessibility of sensitive data to its intended party. This restricts access to unauthorized parties and provides powerful protection against them, increasing trust in digital asset flows.

Moreover, this development further approves full end-to-end automation, providing operating capacity to encryption, stealth routing, and access control. Through this initiative, the collaboration aims to make users free from the complexities of cryptographic management.

Mind Network, by joining hands with AntChain, is poised to cement its reputation as a pioneer of blockchain solutions that preserve privacy. Through this, new standards make their place for secure and compliant asset management. In this way, both platforms are poised to set he stage for an innovative future, aligning blockchain with institutional trust and user privacy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! ?6/19 Update: The Palestinian-Israeli conflict escalated, the market collectively pulled back, and the
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245+4.97%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003373-2.57%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00007996-3.40%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 10:07
Share
HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Hedera Hashgraph token crashed and formed a death cross pattern, signaling more downside in the near term. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price tumbled to a low of $0.1450, its lowest level since April 9, and 35% below its highest level in…
NEAR
NEAR$2.505+1.87%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10163+4.55%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23156+2.28%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 02:45
Share
Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

AI search startup Perplexity has announced its plan to share its revenue among publishers after accusations of ripping content. According to Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas, the company has allocated $42.5 million in revenue with media outlets. In the new program, publishers will earn when their content receives web traffic through Perplexity’s Comet internet browser, […]
Startup
STARTUP$0.007666-9.20%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1245+4.97%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 23:19
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.19)

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Shiba Inu: Shibarium Activity Slumps as Transaction Volume Falls to 2-Month Low

MetaMask launches social login feature, supports creating and restoring wallets using Google or Apple accounts