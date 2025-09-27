TLDR MindMed (MNMD) CEO Robert Barrow sold $252,036 worth of shares on September 25, 2025 Chief Legal Officer Mark Sullivan also sold $110,186 worth of shares on the same day Both sales were to cover tax obligations from vested stock units under pre-arranged trading plans MNMD stock is trading near 52-week highs at $9.77, up [...] The post MindMed (MNMD) Stock: Top Executives Sell Over $362K in Shares as Stock Nears 52-Week High appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR MindMed (MNMD) CEO Robert Barrow sold $252,036 worth of shares on September 25, 2025 Chief Legal Officer Mark Sullivan also sold $110,186 worth of shares on the same day Both sales were to cover tax obligations from vested stock units under pre-arranged trading plans MNMD stock is trading near 52-week highs at $9.77, up [...] The post MindMed (MNMD) Stock: Top Executives Sell Over $362K in Shares as Stock Nears 52-Week High appeared first on CoinCentral.

MindMed (MNMD) Stock: Top Executives Sell Over $362K in Shares as Stock Nears 52-Week High

By: Coincentral
2025/09/27 20:57
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
NEAR
NEAR$2.728-0.72%

TLDR

  • MindMed (MNMD) CEO Robert Barrow sold $252,036 worth of shares on September 25, 2025
  • Chief Legal Officer Mark Sullivan also sold $110,186 worth of shares on the same day
  • Both sales were to cover tax obligations from vested stock units under pre-arranged trading plans
  • MNMD stock is trading near 52-week highs at $9.77, up nearly 50% in six months
  • Company reported Q2 earnings with -$0.50 EPS, missing analyst estimates but maintaining strong cash position through 2027

Two top MindMed executives sold company shares worth over $362,000 on the same day. The transactions occurred as the psychedelic medicine company’s stock trades near its yearly peak.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD)Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (MNMD)

CEO Robert Barrow disposed of 25,797 shares at $9.77 per share on September 25, 2025. The transaction totaled $252,036 according to SEC filings.

Chief Legal Officer Mark Sullivan sold 11,278 shares at the same price. His sale generated $110,186 in proceeds.

Both executives cited tax obligations as the reason for their sales. The transactions covered withholding taxes related to vested restricted stock units.

Pre-Arranged Trading Plans

Barrow’s sale occurred under a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted on June 15, 2022. These plans allow executives to sell shares at predetermined times to avoid insider trading concerns.

Sullivan operated under a similar plan established on March 14, 2024. Both plans were set up well before the actual sale dates.

The CEO retains ownership of 804,268 shares following his transaction. Sullivan directly owns 293,852 shares after his sale.

Stock Performance Context

MindMed shares have performed well recently, gaining nearly 50% over the past six months. The stock reached a 52-week high of $11.02.

Current trading at $9.77 keeps the stock close to its yearly peak. The company maintains a current ratio of 4.98, indicating strong liquidity.

Financial health ratings show the company in fair condition overall. This provides some stability for investors despite recent insider selling.

The company reported second-quarter 2025 earnings recently. Results showed an earnings per share of -$0.50, missing analyst forecasts of -$0.37.

Financial Position and Runway

Despite missing earnings expectations, MindMed maintains a robust cash position. The company’s cash runway extends into 2027.

This financial cushion allows continued investment in research and development. The company focuses heavily on advancing its psychedelic medicine pipeline.

Aftermarket trading showed positive investor reaction to recent earnings. This suggests confidence in the company’s long-term strategy remains intact.

The strong cash position supports ongoing operations without immediate funding concerns. Management can focus on pipeline development rather than fundraising.

MindMed continues investing in research and development activities. These investments support the company’s core mission in psychedelic therapeutics.

The company’s current ratio of 4.98 demonstrates strong short-term liquidity management. This metric indicates the ability to meet immediate financial obligations easily.

The post MindMed (MNMD) Stock: Top Executives Sell Over $362K in Shares as Stock Nears 52-Week High appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Dogecoin (DOGE) price might exit bear trap if this golden cross emerges
CROSS
CROSS$0.23184+0.32%
Nowchain
NOW$0.005-0.99%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22996+0.58%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/27 21:32
Share
Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

Forward Industries gooit het roer om met een flinke financiële zet: het bedrijf lanceert een zogeheten “At The Market” aandelenprogramma van maar liefst $4 miljard. Het programma geeft het bedrijf flexibiliteit om op elk gewenst moment aandelen te verkopen, wat vooral handig is voor het uitbreiden van hun Solana treasury... Het bericht Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2272-0.35%
MANTRA
OM$0.167+3.46%
OP
OP$0.6724+2.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
Share
China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

China’s electric vehicle makers are dumping cars overseas while their home turf turns into a financial bloodbath. Ji Yue, once hyped as the next big EV name, collapsed within six months and left people like Li Hongxing with millions in debt. Li, who runs an ad agency, said he borrowed money to cover campaign costs […]
SIX
SIX$0.01986-0.30%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01698+3.15%
Wink
LIKE$0.00792+3.39%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/27 20:15
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin on Verge of Golden Cross, What to Watch Now

Forward Industries zet $4 miljard in om Solana bezit uit te breiden

China EV brands target overseas markets as domestic price wars crush startups, profits

The mysterious whale closed its $2.4 million XPL short position half an hour ago and made a profit of $102,000, and then added some XPL positions again.

Hyperdrive: All money markets have been suspended