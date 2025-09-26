Minnesota brothers involved in armed kidnapping linked to $8 million cryptocurrency heist

PANews reported on September 26th that two brothers, Raymond Christian Garcia and Isiah Angelo Garcia, were indicted for kidnapping a family of three at gunpoint and stealing approximately $ 8 million in cryptocurrency. The suspects demanded the victims transfer their crypto assets and forced them to travel out of town to retrieve hardware wallets. Police tracked the suspects to Texas, where they were arrested. They are charged with federal and state kidnapping, robbery, and burglary. PANews reported on September 26th that two brothers, Raymond Christian Garcia and Isiah Angelo Garcia, were indicted for kidnapping a family of three at gunpoint and stealing approximately $ 8 million in cryptocurrency. The suspects demanded the victims transfer their crypto assets and forced them to travel out of town to retrieve hardware wallets. Police tracked the suspects to Texas, where they were arrested. They are charged with federal and state kidnapping, robbery, and burglary.