Two Texas brothers kidnapped a Minnesota family and stole $8 million in crypto during a nine-hour standoff. Here’s how it all unfolded.   A violent Minnesota crypto kidnapping has drawn national attention after two brothers from Texas allegedly held a family hostage for nine hours. They also allegedly stole $8 million in crypto, and authorities […] The post Minnesota Crypto Kidnapping: Brothers Arrested for $8M Theft appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Two Texas brothers kidnapped a Minnesota family and stole $8 million in crypto during a nine-hour standoff. Here’s how it all unfolded.   A violent Minnesota crypto kidnapping has drawn national attention after two brothers from Texas allegedly held a family hostage for nine hours. They also allegedly stole $8 million in crypto, and authorities […] The post Minnesota Crypto Kidnapping: Brothers Arrested for $8M Theft appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Minnesota Crypto Kidnapping: Brothers Arrested for $8M Theft

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/27 04:00
SphereX
HERE$0.00021-4.54%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01772+15.21%

Two Texas brothers kidnapped a Minnesota family and stole $8 million in crypto during a nine-hour standoff. Here’s how it all unfolded.

 

A violent Minnesota crypto kidnapping has drawn national attention after two brothers from Texas allegedly held a family hostage for nine hours.

They also allegedly stole $8 million in crypto, and authorities say the men forced the father to transfer the funds while keeping his wife and adult son restrained at gunpoint.

How the Minnesota Crypto Kidnapping Unfolded

On September 19, Raymond Christian Garcia (23), and his brother Isiah Angelo Garcia, (24), confronted a Minnesota father outside his home in Grant. He had stepped out to take out the trash when the brothers appeared with an AR-15-style rifle and a shotgun.

The suspects zip-tied the man’s hands and forced him inside the house. 

They woke his wife and adult son, restrained them and held them at gunpoint. According to prosecutors, Raymond stayed behind to watch over the hostages while Isiah demanded access to the father’s crypto accounts.

Investigators believe the brothers were guided by a third person over the phone. When the father said that more funds were stored on a hardware wallet at a family cabin three hours away, Isiah forced him to make the trip under armed escort. 

Meanwhile, Raymond continued to hold the wife and son at gunpoint in the home.

Hostages’ Call for Help Leads to Police Response

The ordeal lasted for hours. At one point, Raymond stepped outside the house. The son managed to call 911, which prompted a rapid law enforcement response.

Officers arrived to find the wife and son still restrained. 

Raymond fled out the back door, leaving behind a suitcase hidden in a tree line. Inside, police discovered a disassembled AR-15 rifle, ammunition, clothing and drinks.

Meanwhile, Isiah was returning with the father from the cabin. Several emergency vehicles passed them without realising their connection to the case. Isiah later abandoned the shotgun near a middle school parking lot. 

Investigation Tracks Suspects Across States

Law enforcement pieced together evidence linking the brothers to the kidnapping. A Wendy’s receipt found in the suitcase led investigators to a rental car obtained by Isiah in Houston. 

CCTV footage also showed Raymond renting a room at a Motel 6 in Roseville, Minnesota, before the attack.

Traffic cameras captured the rented vehicle travelling south into Oklahoma before returning to Texas. These details, along with other surveillance and receipts, helped authorities to locate the suspects.

Arrest and Charges Against the Garcia Brothers

Police arrested Raymond and Isiah Garcia in Waller, Texas. Officials report that Isiah confessed after being taken into custody, admitting that he and his brother carried out the kidnapping and forced the crypto transfers.

County prosecutors in Washington County, Minnesota, charged the brothers with three counts of kidnapping with a firearm, one count of first-degree aggravated robbery, and three counts of first-degree burglary. 

Federal prosecutors also added separate kidnapping charges. As of writing, both men remain in custody as they await their first federal court appearances.

Authorities are still investigating the case and searching for the unidentified third individual believed to have provided instructions during the transfers.

The post Minnesota Crypto Kidnapping: Brothers Arrested for $8M Theft appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

PANews reported on September 18 that Meteora officials confirmed in the community Discord that JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops. Earlier news, Meteora announced that it will conduct TGE in October , and the token will be MET.
Jupiter
JUP$0.4423+2.78%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01178+3.88%
MetYa
MET$0.2276-0.69%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 11:13
Share
Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment

Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment

TLDR Tether is looking to raise up to $20 billion in its largest funding round. SoftBank and Ark Investment are reportedly in early talks to invest in Tether. Tether’s valuation could reach $500 billion if the funding round is successful. Cantor Fitzgerald, a Tether shareholder, is advising on the potential deal. Tether plans to expand [...] The post Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment appeared first on Blockonomi.
ARK
ARK$0.4192+2.77%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/27 05:03
Share
China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

The post China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise China’s internet regulator has ordered the country’s biggest technology firms, including Alibaba and ByteDance, to stop purchasing Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D GPUs. According to the Financial Times, the move shuts down the last major channel for mass supplies of American chips to the Chinese market. Why Beijing Halted Nvidia Purchases Chinese companies had planned to buy tens of thousands of RTX Pro 6000D accelerators and had already begun testing them in servers. But regulators intervened, halting the purchases and signaling stricter controls than earlier measures placed on Nvidia’s H20 chip. Image: Nvidia An audit compared Huawei and Cambricon processors, along with chips developed by Alibaba and Baidu, against Nvidia’s export-approved products. Regulators concluded that Chinese chips had reached performance levels comparable to the restricted U.S. models. This assessment pushed authorities to advise firms to rely more heavily on domestic processors, further tightening Nvidia’s already limited position in China. China’s Drive Toward Tech Independence The decision highlights Beijing’s focus on import substitution — developing self-sufficient chip production to reduce reliance on U.S. supplies. “The signal is now clear: all attention is focused on building a domestic ecosystem,” said a representative of a leading Chinese tech company. Nvidia had unveiled the RTX Pro 6000D in July 2025 during CEO Jensen Huang’s visit to Beijing, in an attempt to keep a foothold in China after Washington restricted exports of its most advanced chips. But momentum is shifting. Industry sources told the Financial Times that Chinese manufacturers plan to triple AI chip production next year to meet growing demand. They believe “domestic supply will now be sufficient without Nvidia.” What It Means for the Future With Huawei, Cambricon, Alibaba, and Baidu stepping up, China is positioning itself for long-term technological independence. Nvidia, meanwhile, faces…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.08061+3.29%
Union
U$0.010586+4.33%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011144+11.58%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:37
Share

Trending News

More

Meteora: JUP stakers will be eligible for MET token airdrops

Tether Eyes $20B Funding Round, Attracts SoftBank, Ark Investment

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

Michael Saylor Pushes Digital Capital Narrative At Bitcoin Treasuries Unconference

Will the Fed Begin Interest Rate Cuts Today? How Will Today’s Interest Rate Decision Affect Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies? Analysis Firm Explains!