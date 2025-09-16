Minor Viewership Rebound, Social Media Engagement Climbs

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 07:17
RealLink
REAL$0.06294-0.70%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.9883-4.44%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010929-7.70%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08496-10.90%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Seth Rogen (L) and Stephen Colbert attend the 2025 Apple TV+ Emmy Awards Celebration at Ysabel on September 14, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Apple TV+ via Getty Images)

Apple TV+ via Getty Images

The 77th Emmy Awards, hosted by Nate Bargatze, attracted approximately 7.42 million viewers on Sunday across CBS and Paramount+, according to Nielsen Time Adjusted Live+SD Fast National Data, which includes Out-of-Home Viewing. This made the Emmys the number one entertainment program of the evening and marked the highest viewership since the ceremony last aired on CBS in 2021. It also represented an 8 percent increase from the 2024 broadcast on ABC.

However, while this growth is encouraging, it’s important to acknowledge the broader context. Like many other awards shows, the Emmys’ total viewership today is a shadow of what it once was. In its heyday through 2012, the ceremony regularly attracted over 20 million viewers annually — and close to 30 million during peak years.

The reality: The rise of streaming platforms has transformed how audiences consume content, offering countless original programming options but also making it more challenging to watch all nominated series, which likely impacts overall Emmy viewership.

On the social media front, the Emmys generated approximately 60.9 billion potential impressions and 1.6 million mentions, marking a 66 percent increase in potential impressions from the previous year’s broadcast. The hashtag #Emmys trended at number one in the United States for seven consecutive hours and remained in the top 10 for eleven hours.

In today’s media landscape, social media presence is as crucial as traditional viewership metrics, reflecting real-time audience interaction and buzz. Yet, amid the enthusiasm for these digital figures, a question remains: what do these massive social media numbers really mean in terms of real audience impact? Even industry insiders grapple with interpreting the significance and translating these metrics.

The takeaway: Note the reported four-year audience growth for The Primetime Emmys — but with a proverbial “grain of salt.” This increase follows a period of plummeting Emmy ratings and reflects a partial recovery in a rapidly evolving entertainment landscape. These results are still nothing to celebrate about.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 14: Noah Wyle accepts the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award for “The Pitt” onstage during The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 14, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

CBS via Getty Images

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/marcberman1/2025/09/15/emmy-awards-2025-minor-viewership-rebound-social-media-engagement-climbs/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Sentiment Weakens As Rollblock Emerges As The Market’s Next Big Meme Challenger

Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Sentiment Weakens As Rollblock Emerges As The Market’s Next Big Meme Challenger

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000555-8.11%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002559-2.36%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/16 07:20
Share
Bitwise Submits S-1 to SEC for Avalanche ETF

Bitwise Submits S-1 to SEC for Avalanche ETF

PANews reported on September 16th that crypto asset management company Bitwise is seeking to launch an ETF tracking AVAX, the native token of the Avalanche blockchain. If the product is approved by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Coinbase will be designated as the custodian. In its S-1 filing on Monday, Bitwise stated: "The trust provides investors with access to the Avalanche market through a traditional brokerage account, avoiding the barriers to entry or risks associated with directly purchasing and holding Avalanche." The fund will use the CME CF Avalanche-USD Reference Rate to determine its net asset value (NAV). The fund will hold AVAX tokens and will not use derivatives.
Union
U$0.021582+40.19%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005295-4.28%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01346-8.18%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 07:10
Share
Why Early Dogecoin And Pepe Coin Investors Are Rotating To Pepeto In 2025, A New Era In Crypto Investment

Why Early Dogecoin And Pepe Coin Investors Are Rotating To Pepeto In 2025, A New Era In Crypto Investment

Dogecoin and PEPE didn’t just chart numbers; they changed the room. They turned late-night screens into real wins and near-misses, the kind of stories that keep people searching for the best crypto to buy now. Two icons that taught everyday traders the upside can be real. Is there a way to feel that spark again, […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.627-3.02%
Threshold
T$0.01668-0.05%
RealLink
REAL$0.06313-0.42%
Share
Tronweekly2025/09/16 07:29
Share

Trending News

More

Dogecoin And Shiba Inu Sentiment Weakens As Rollblock Emerges As The Market’s Next Big Meme Challenger

Bitwise Submits S-1 to SEC for Avalanche ETF

Why Early Dogecoin And Pepe Coin Investors Are Rotating To Pepeto In 2025, A New Era In Crypto Investment

US lawmakers join crypto executives including Strategy Ventures in advancing the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act

PA Daily | Ethereum's market value surpasses Alibaba; China-US trade talks have made substantial progress