Mint Miner introduces new XRP cloud mining contracts

By: Crypto.news
2025/09/26 00:11
Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

While XRP isn’t mineable, Mint Miner enables users to link XRP with Bitcoin and Ethereum cloud mining rewards for added returns.

Table of Contents

  • How to combine XRP with mining profits?
  • How to Join Mint Miner
  • Summary
  • About Mint Miner
Summary
  • XRP isn’t mineable, but Mint Miner lets users earn BTC/ETH rewards and convert payouts into XRP for passive income.
  • With Mint Miner, users buy cloud contracts in XRP, gaining daily BTC/DOGE returns settled directly in XRP.
  • Mint Miner merges mining profits with XRP’s payment role, creating AI-powered income opportunities.

XRP cannot be mined because it operates fundamentally differently from cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. All 100 billion XRP were created when the XRP Ledger launched in 2012, and new coins cannot be created anymore.

XRP does not use the resource-intensive Proof-of-Work (PoW) mining process like Bitcoin, but instead uses a more energy-efficient and centralized consensus mechanism.

Because new XRP cannot be created, its supply is designed to be predictable and deflationary. A portion of pre-mined tokens are locked in an escrow account, with a planned release of up to 1 billion XRP per month. All tokens used to pay network transaction fees are also destroyed, reducing the total supply over time.

How to combine XRP with mining profits?

While XRP itself cannot be mined, it is possible to combine XRP with the profits of other mineable cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum through the Mint Miner cloud mining platform:

  • Users can use XRP to purchase Mint Miner cloud mining contracts, indirectly earning daily returns from mineable cryptocurrencies like BTC and Dogecoin.
  • Mint Miner’s AI-powered computing system allows users to choose to receive their earnings in XRP, automatically converting mined BTC/ETH into XRP.

This allows users to not only enjoy the potential for XRP’s appreciation, but also earn stable daily returns through cloud mining — making “value-added + dividends” a reality.

How to Join Mint Miner

1. Register an account: Visit the Mint Miner official website to start registration and receive a $15 reward, and $0.6 for daily sign-in

2. Deposit XRP: On the dashboard, click Deposit. Only 33 XRP deposit required

3. Choose a contract: The Mint Miner platform offers a variety of contract options to meet the needs of users with different investment levels. Each contract guarantees a fixed return and daily returns, ensuring a transparent and profitable mining experience.

All profits will be returned daily before the contract expires, and the principal will be returned after expiration. Once the account balance reaches US$100, it can be withdrawn or reinvested at any time.

Mint Miner introduces new XRP cloud mining contracts - 2

Why Choose Mint Miner?

  • No Cost: Mining often requires expensive equipment, server rooms, and maintenance costs.
  • Global resources: Mint Miner has more than 100 clean energy data centers in Europe, Asia, and other places.
  • Mining machine deployment: Mining machine equipment adopts leading brands such as BITMAIN, Whatsminer, Avalon Miner, etc. to ensure stable and efficient mining efficiency.
  • Support and Service: Mint Miner has a team of experts and a 24/7 customer service team to answer any questions you may have.

Summary

XRP itself cannot be mined, but as a core token for global cross-border payments, it still holds long-term value. Through Mint Miner cloud mining, users not only earn BTC/ETH mining rewards but can also invest XRP in contracts or choose to settle payments in XRP. This way, the value of XRP’s payments and mining rewards complement each other, helping investors achieve a more stable passive income.

About Mint Miner

Mint Miner is a leading global clean energy cloud mining platform, founded in London, UK, in 2016. It provides real, reliable computing power to retail and institutional users, backed by top global mining farms. This empowers more users to participate in the core infrastructure of cryptocurrency. Whether it is Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, or other cryptocurrencies, you can mine them with one click.

To learn more about Mint Miner, visit the official website and download the app. Customer service email: [email protected].

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
