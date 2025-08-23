Mirandus Event Introduces New Challenges and Rewards for Players



Tony Kim



Gala Games announces a new event in Mirandus, featuring legendary assassin Fintan. Players can earn rewards through leaderboards and mystery chests from August 28 to September 1, 2025.











Gala Games is gearing up to launch an exciting new event in their popular game, Mirandus. From August 28 to September 1, 2025, players will have the opportunity to delve into the world of legendary assassin Fintan, as whispers of his storied past resurface. This limited-time event will challenge adventurers to confront the returning goblin threat while competing for a spot on the leaderboard.

Event Details and Rewards

Participants in the event will engage in looting the Chaotic Trace, where they can climb the leaderboard and purchase the Humble Beginnings Mystery Chest. This chest offers a chance to obtain rare trinkets from Fintan’s journey, including Fintan’s Wooden Handle (20% Bonus, 60% chance), Fintan’s Crude Handle (30% Bonus, 30% chance), and Fintan’s Point Handle (50% Bonus, 10% chance). Equipping one of each trinket allows players to stack their effects, with a complete set providing an additional 100% bonus.

Only 500 mystery chests will be available for purchase, each priced at $24.99. The event promises to be a thrilling quest for those eager to expand their collections and gain an edge in gameplay.

Free-to-Play Options and Leaderboard Prizes

For newcomers or players without their own Exemplars, the event offers free-to-play characters known as Hollows. These characters provide an entry point for new players to experience the immersive world of Mirandus without the need for prior investment.

In addition to in-game items, a substantial prize pool of 128,200 $GALA is up for grabs, with rewards distributed to the top 250 players on the leaderboard. The top 10 players will receive larger prizes, with the first-place winner taking home 16,400 $GALA. The competitive aspect of the event adds an extra layer of excitement, encouraging players to strategize and compete for top rankings.

The Setting and the Stakes

As the event unfolds, players must navigate the chaotic landscape and confront the looming goblin menace. The stakes are high, and the opportunity to rise from humble beginnings is within reach for those who dare to take on the challenge. With limited time to participate, the event promises to be an exhilarating addition to the Mirandus universe.

For more information, visit the Gala Games website.

Image source: Shutterstock



