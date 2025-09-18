Missed Bitcoin’s (BTC) Run to $124,000? Here’s the Next Crypto to Explode This Bull Cycle

Bitcoin’s rocket ship rise to $124,000 dominated the headlines, but this bull cycle is far from over. As investors look around for the next big breakout, attention is shifting to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a protocol for lending and borrowing that gives actual, real utility. Mutuum Finance is now in Phase 6 presale at $0.035. The project has raised over $15.9 million collectively and has over 16,370 token holders.

In contrast to other tokens that continue to rely on speculation to some degree, Mutuum Finance is developing towards its solid on-chain dynamics, tokenomics for survival, and ability to unlock liquidity in crypto markets.

Bitcoin Remains Close to $115,790 as Market Awaits Next Jump

Bitcoin (BTC) remains floating at approximately $115,790 currently, with recent market fluctuations having witnessed its price oscillate between $115,000 and $118,000. The coin is still under observation as institutional demand and macroeconomic data, more in the case of rate cuts, drive its near-term trajectory. Resistance is gathering at all-time highs while support is firm at existing levels, and that points to a consolidation process unless new drivers re-emerge. Conversely, Mutuum Finance is in the sights of investors for improved percentage returns on a positive market backdrop.

Mutuum Finance Presale Stage 6 Momentum

MUTM can be bought for $0.035 by Stage 6 presale purchasers. Over 16,370 purchasers have acquired tokens, and the project has raised over $15.9 million in funding, an excellent sign of good market demand and further launch anticipation.

The protocol actively manages volatility and liquidity so that it can hedge illiquid positions on best terms. Risk exposure is zero, and liquidation points are highly restricted. There are stablecoins and ETH with additional LTV levels of riskier assets collateralized by less risky assets. There is also a proportionally allocated reserve factor by asset class and one which optimizes the security of the protocol reserves.

Accuracy of Price Discovery

Mutuum Finance uses Chainlink oracles to provide collateral to lend, trade and liquidate trades in USD-denominated value of assets and token value of assets like ETH, MATIC and AVAX. Fallback oracle mechanisms, composite data feeds and decentralized exchange time-weighted averages are used for avoidance of errors. Use in multi-layered format supply data price can be as accurate as possible even during the peak of the stressful times of the market.

Volatility of markets is the most important reason for protocol collateral management. Asset stability is employed to distinguish LTV and liquidation. Depending on whether tokens are stable or risky, comparable lower and higher quotas are employed for them. Reserve multiplier’s employment proportionally is undertaken from 10% of less risky assets to 35% of riskier assets, in a way not undermining diversification.

Shaping the Future of DeFi

Mutuum Finance is developing a passive lending and borrowing protocol, which aims to utilize active capital management with the potential to allow users to borrow against securitized stacks of coins. It operates the platform under stability algorithm and an interest rate optimisation algorithm based on drivers of efficiency and resilience of long-term capital utilization.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is rapidly becoming the altcoin to ride after Bitcoin’s rise to $124,000. Stage 6 presale tokens are priced at $0.035, already raising over $15.9M with 16,370+ holders locked in. MUTM has actual DeFi utility via Chainlink oracle-supported price discovery, strong risk and liquidity safeguards, and a double lending model built for scalability. Invest tokens in Stage 6 before price appreciation in the following stage.

For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance