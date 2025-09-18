Missed Bitcoin’s (BTC) Run to $124,000? Here’s the Next Crypto to Explode This Bull Cycle

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 19:56
Bitcoin’s rocket ship rise to $124,000 dominated the headlines, but this bull cycle is far from over. As investors look around for the next big breakout, attention is shifting to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a protocol for lending and borrowing that gives actual, real utility. Mutuum Finance is now in Phase 6 presale at $0.035. The project has raised over $15.9 million collectively and has over 16,370 token holders. 

In contrast to other tokens that continue to rely on speculation to some degree, Mutuum Finance is developing towards its solid on-chain dynamics, tokenomics for survival, and ability to unlock liquidity in crypto markets.

Bitcoin Remains Close to $115,790 as Market Awaits Next Jump

Bitcoin (BTC) remains floating at approximately $115,790 currently, with recent market fluctuations having witnessed its price oscillate between $115,000 and $118,000. The coin is still under observation as institutional demand and macroeconomic data, more in the case of rate cuts, drive its near-term trajectory. Resistance is gathering at all-time highs while support is firm at existing levels, and that points to a consolidation process unless new drivers re-emerge. Conversely, Mutuum Finance is in the sights of investors for improved percentage returns on a positive market backdrop.

Mutuum Finance Presale Stage 6 Momentum

MUTM can be bought for $0.035 by Stage 6 presale purchasers. Over 16,370 purchasers have acquired tokens, and the project has raised over $15.9 million in funding, an excellent sign of good market demand and further launch anticipation.

The protocol actively manages volatility and liquidity so that it can hedge illiquid positions on best terms. Risk exposure is zero, and liquidation points are highly restricted. There are stablecoins and ETH with additional LTV levels of riskier assets collateralized by less risky assets. There is also a proportionally allocated reserve factor by asset class and one which optimizes the security of the protocol reserves.

Accuracy of Price Discovery

Mutuum Finance uses Chainlink oracles to provide collateral to lend, trade and liquidate trades in USD-denominated value of assets and token value of assets like ETH, MATIC and AVAX. Fallback oracle mechanisms, composite data feeds and decentralized exchange time-weighted averages are used for avoidance of errors. Use in multi-layered format supply data price can be as accurate as possible even during the peak of the stressful times of the market.

Volatility of markets is the most important reason for protocol collateral management. Asset stability is employed to distinguish LTV and liquidation. Depending on whether tokens are stable or risky, comparable lower and higher quotas are employed for them. Reserve multiplier’s employment proportionally is undertaken from 10% of less risky assets to 35% of riskier assets, in a way not undermining diversification.

Shaping the Future of DeFi

Mutuum Finance is developing a passive lending and borrowing protocol, which aims to utilize active capital management with the potential to allow users to borrow against securitized stacks of coins. It operates the platform under stability algorithm and an interest rate optimisation algorithm based on drivers of efficiency and resilience of long-term capital utilization.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is rapidly becoming the altcoin to ride after Bitcoin’s rise to $124,000. Stage 6 presale tokens are priced at $0.035, already raising over $15.9M with 16,370+ holders locked in. MUTM has actual DeFi utility via Chainlink oracle-supported price discovery, strong risk and liquidity safeguards, and a double lending model built for scalability. Invest tokens in Stage 6 before price appreciation in the following stage.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/missed-bitcoins-btc-run-to-124000-heres-the-next-crypto-to-explode-this-bull-cycle/

PANews reported on August 15 that according to Solid Intel , the Federal Reserve has officially withdrawn the prior notification requirements and related regulatory guidelines for banks' cryptocurrency-related activities.
PANews2025/08/16 00:05
The post After Solana's Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 13:26 What if you could go back in time and grab Solana under $1 before it exploded to hundreds? That kind of regret has created countless crypto millionaire stories—and now history is setting up to repeat. BlockchainFX ($BFX) is shaping up as the best crypto presale of 2025, already live, generating revenue, and rewarding early buyers with daily USDT payouts. Meanwhile, coins like Solana are trading above $230, far beyond their presale glory days. This is not just hype—it's a new crypto presale 2025 with real utility, a working product, and financial incentives that scream urgency. Those who act now could lock in life-changing gains before prices climb higher. Secure your $BFX today—don't miss your second chance at a 1000x potential presale. BlockchainFX Presale: Why This Could Be the Next 100x Crypto of 2025 BlockchainFX isn't a whitepaper dream—it's a live trading super app combining crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities in one place. With 10,000+ daily users, a CertiK audit, and millions already processed in trading volume, BFX is backed by proof, not promises. The presale started at just $0.01. That chance is gone—today it trades at $0.024, with scheduled price increases every Monday until the confirmed launch at $0.05. Over $7.5 million has been raised from nearly 10,000 participants, all chasing explosive presale profits. The rewards are unmatched: up to 70% of platform fees redistributed daily as USDT, generating 4–7% per day returns and 90% APY even during presale. Token holders also unlock BFX Visa cards for real-world spending. Add in a $500,000 giveaway contest and listings confirmed on five centralized exchanges, and the urgency becomes crystal clear. Forecasts project $0.10–$0.25 post-launch, with long-term upside potentially crossing $1. A $5,000 entry at today's price could balloon into over $200,000 if long-term targets play…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:32
PANews reported on September 18th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Nasdaq-listed Caliber ( CWD ) announced it had purchased 278,011 Chainlink ( LINK ) tokens for approximately $ 6.5 million, at an average price of $ 23.38 per token. This is the second LINK acquisition under its Digital Asset Treasury ( DAT ) strategy, bringing its total LINK holdings to $ 6.7 million, making it one of the largest public holders. Caliber stated it will continue to increase its LINK holdings and will make acquisitions through existing funds and equity instruments.
PANews2025/09/18 19:55
