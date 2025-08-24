Missed Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Train? You Get Another Chance With $LBRETT’s Potential 10,000% Move

Crypto News

The crypto market is no stranger to big surprises, especially when it comes to meme coins.

Tokens that began as internet jokes have gone on to become billion-dollar ecosystems, proving that culture and community can carry as much weight as technology. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are the best-known examples, but with their explosive rallies now behind them, traders are scanning for the next breakout. That search has led to Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a new Ethereum Layer 2 meme token in presale that some believe could deliver gains of 10,000% or more.

Dogecoin still holds a loyal following

Social media memes, tipping culture, and endorsements from big names like Elon Musk helped push the Dogecoin price into the spotlight. Trading around $0.21 today, DOGE continues to rank among the top cryptocurrencies with a market cap in the tens of billions.

Its appeal has always been its community and brand recognition. During bull runs, fresh capital tends to flow into familiar names, which keeps DOGE relevant. That said, critics often point out that Dogecoin has introduced few technical upgrades over the years. Without new features or utilities, its price movements are still largely driven by hype cycles.

Shiba Inu’s rise from meme to ecosystem

Shiba Inu (SHIB) showed the world just how far a meme coin could go during the 2021 bull run. At its peak, the Shiba Inu price had surged thousands of percent, turning small investments into fortunes and briefly giving it a market cap in the tens of billions.

Unlike many meme tokens, SHIB’s developers worked to extend its lifespan. The introduction of Shibarium, a Layer 2 designed to reduce gas costs and boost scalability, marked an important milestone. Regular token burns keep trimming supply, while the ecosystem now spans NFTs, decentralized platforms, and community-led initiatives.

Shiba Inu has grown past its meme-only origins. Its community remains one of the strongest in crypto, and despite slower adoption than some hoped, SHIB continues to demonstrate staying power as both a cultural and functional altcoin.

Layer Brett tipped for explosive upside

Now, attention is shifting to Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a project that blends meme culture with Ethereum Layer 2 performance. Unlike meme coins that rely only on hype, Layer Brett offers low fees, near-instant transactions, and built-in scalability. These features give it an edge when Ethereum’s main chain becomes congested during bull markets.

The presale is already attracting heavy demand, with entry-level prices designed to bring in early adopters. Staking rewards stand out as another major draw, with early participants able to lock in returns running into the tens of thousands of percent. Looking ahead, the roadmap includes NFT tie-ins, gamified staking, and cross-chain compatibility, features that give it more depth than meme tokens that fizzle after their first rally.

With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens and a community-first design, $LBRETT is positioning itself as more than just a meme coin. Analysts see strong parallels with the early days of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, but with the added strength of Ethereum Layer 2 technology.

Final thoughts

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu both proved that meme coins can achieve incredible success when backed by strong communities. But their biggest rallies may be behind them. Layer Brett offers a new opportunity, combining meme energy with real utility and scalability. For investors who missed the DOGE and SHIB booms, $LBRETT could be the second chance they’ve been waiting for.

