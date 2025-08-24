Missed Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Train? You Get Another Chance With $LBRETT’s Potential 10,000% Move

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 23:30
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001296-1.51%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.58+0.45%
GET
GET$0.009975-0.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1012+1.68%
Capverse
CAP$0.06631+0.86%
Movement
MOVE$0.1298-1.74%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000582+0.34%
Crypto News

The crypto market is no stranger to big surprises, especially when it comes to meme coins.

Tokens that began as internet jokes have gone on to become billion-dollar ecosystems, proving that culture and community can carry as much weight as technology. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are the best-known examples, but with their explosive rallies now behind them, traders are scanning for the next breakout. That search has led to Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a new Ethereum Layer 2 meme token in presale that some believe could deliver gains of 10,000% or more.

Dogecoin still holds a loyal following

Social media memes, tipping culture, and endorsements from big names like Elon Musk helped push the Dogecoin price into the spotlight. Trading around $0.21 today, DOGE continues to rank among the top cryptocurrencies with a market cap in the tens of billions.

Its appeal has always been its community and brand recognition. During bull runs, fresh capital tends to flow into familiar names, which keeps DOGE relevant. That said, critics often point out that Dogecoin has introduced few technical upgrades over the years. Without new features or utilities, its price movements are still largely driven by hype cycles.

Shiba Inu’s rise from meme to ecosystem

Shiba Inu (SHIB) showed the world just how far a meme coin could go during the 2021 bull run. At its peak, the Shiba Inu price had surged thousands of percent, turning small investments into fortunes and briefly giving it a market cap in the tens of billions.

Unlike many meme tokens, SHIB’s developers worked to extend its lifespan. The introduction of Shibarium, a Layer 2 designed to reduce gas costs and boost scalability, marked an important milestone. Regular token burns keep trimming supply, while the ecosystem now spans NFTs, decentralized platforms, and community-led initiatives.

Shiba Inu has grown past its meme-only origins. Its community remains one of the strongest in crypto, and despite slower adoption than some hoped, SHIB continues to demonstrate staying power as both a cultural and functional altcoin.

Layer Brett tipped for explosive upside

Now, attention is shifting to Layer Brett ($LBRETT), a project that blends meme culture with Ethereum Layer 2 performance. Unlike meme coins that rely only on hype, Layer Brett offers low fees, near-instant transactions, and built-in scalability. These features give it an edge when Ethereum’s main chain becomes congested during bull markets.

The presale is already attracting heavy demand, with entry-level prices designed to bring in early adopters. Staking rewards stand out as another major draw, with early participants able to lock in returns running into the tens of thousands of percent. Looking ahead, the roadmap includes NFT tie-ins, gamified staking, and cross-chain compatibility, features that give it more depth than meme tokens that fizzle after their first rally.

With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens and a community-first design, $LBRETT is positioning itself as more than just a meme coin. Analysts see strong parallels with the early days of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, but with the added strength of Ethereum Layer 2 technology.

Final thoughts

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu both proved that meme coins can achieve incredible success when backed by strong communities. But their biggest rallies may be behind them. Layer Brett offers a new opportunity, combining meme energy with real utility and scalability. For investors who missed the DOGE and SHIB booms, $LBRETT could be the second chance they’ve been waiting for.

Presale: Layer Brett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Reporter at Coindoo

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/missed-dogecoin-and-shiba-inu-train-you-get-another-chance-with-lbretts-potential-10000-move/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Du Jun: Chinese institutions begin to follow the micro-strategy model, and one institution's ETH treasury has reached 300,000

Du Jun: Chinese institutions begin to follow the micro-strategy model, and one institution's ETH treasury has reached 300,000

PANews reported on August 24th that ABCDE co-founder Du Jun posted on the X platform that although Chinese institutions were slow to respond to the micro-strategy model, they have quickly followed suit. The "micro-strategy" they have been invited to participate in currently includes 3 ETH and 2 SOL, and is currently being promoted. One of the ETH DATs has a starting size of 300,000.
Solana
SOL$207.67+2.05%
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000976-3.27%
Ethereum
ETH$4,859.71+2.30%
Share
PANews2025/08/24 23:05
Share
Bitcoin Magazine CEO: There will be no more Bitcoin bear market in the next few years

Bitcoin Magazine CEO: There will be no more Bitcoin bear market in the next few years

PANews reported on August 24th that Bitcoin Magazine CEO David Bailey stated in an article on the X platform that there will be no Bitcoin bear market in the next few years. Every sovereign nation, bank, insurance company, corporation, pension fund, and other institutions will eventually hold Bitcoin. This process has officially begun, and its current size doesn't even account for 0.01% of the total market. Bitcoin's price will continue to rise.
Threshold
T$0.01668-1.70%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10126+1.48%
FUND
FUND$0.02282--%
Share
PANews2025/08/24 23:44
Share
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.684-2.06%
Xai
XAI$0.05177-2.83%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.009446-7.95%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

Du Jun: Chinese institutions begin to follow the micro-strategy model, and one institution's ETH treasury has reached 300,000

Bitcoin Magazine CEO: There will be no more Bitcoin bear market in the next few years

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

'We Are Still Early': Morgan Stanley's Intern Survey Reveals as Crypto Interest Lags Behind AI & Robots

Interpreting the 6 current situations of Web3 AI track: Compared with AI Agent, institutions pay more attention to infrastructure