Moca Network Unveils MocaPortfolio with $20M Token Allocation

Today, Moca Network, Animoca Brands’ flagship project that is building the biggest chain-agnostic decentralized digital identity network in the world, announced the impending launch of MocaPortfolio, a novel strategy that will expose the Moca Network community to Animoca Brands’ ecosystem.

Subject to vesting requirements, MocaPortfolio participants will be entitled to earn token allocations from projects in Animoca Brands’ investment and partnership portfolio, valued at a total of US$20 million. In contrast to conventional one-time airdrops, MocaPortfolio serves as a platform for the MOCA Coin (MOCA) and Mocaverse NFT communities to interact with and support Animoca Brands’ portfolio firms via access to vested token allocations.

Participants may access a well selected token pipeline via MocaPortfolio. Magic Eden token (ME) will be used for the first MocaPortfolio registration event in Q4 2025; more tokens from Animoca Brands’ portfolio will be revealed later.

A sneak peek at the dashboard of MocaPortfolio, which will soon be accessible on mocaverse.xyz

On the Mocaverse staking platform, both new and current community members may stake MOCA Coin and Mocaverse NFTs to earn Staking Power. This Staking Power can then be burnt at the beginning of the ME token’s first registration event. Users that stake Mocaverse NFTs may have additional benefits, such as increased earning rates on Staking Power.

Moca Network is creating the biggest chain-agnostic decentralized identity network in the world, complete with privacy-preserving infrastructure for identity verification and user and data interoperability across ecosystems and businesses. Moca Network, the leading identity ecosystem developed by Animoca Brands, is in a unique position to take use of the network’s more than 700 million addressable users, more than 570 portfolio businesses, and a wide variety of corporate partners. MOCA Coin (MOCA) is the utility and governance token used by Moca Network.

Leading Web3 company Animoca Brands Corporation Limited (ACN: 122 921 813) uses blockchain and tokenization to provide customers digital property rights, fostering the development of the open metaverse and its related network effects. Fortune Crypto 40, Top 50 Blockchain Game Companies 2025, Financial Times’ High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific, and Deloitte Tech Fast are just a few of the industry and market recognitions it has garnered.