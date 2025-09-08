Modi met Xi in Tianjin to reset ties and discuss trade, flights, and border issues

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/08 00:10
Threshold
T$0.01589+0.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1007+1.61%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03575+0.70%
MetYa
MET$0.2385+0.63%
Xi Token
XI$0.001169-0.84%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.1126+1.84%

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Tianjin on August 31, and the timing couldn’t have been more deliberate.

With Indian stocks underperforming and global funds pulling back, the diplomatic handshake between the two leaders signaled something larger than symbolic goodwill.

It came as part of a broader push that includes domestic tax cuts and central bank rate easing, offering new reasons for investors to reconsider their positions in India.

According to Bloomberg, the meeting focused on border issues, restarting direct flights, and growing trade, three areas where any progress could directly affect market sentiment.

As the U.S. under President Donald Trump continues to enforce 50% reciprocal tariffs on India, this new diplomatic tone with China is being read by market watchers as a possible shift in regional strategy.

The combination of improved China relations and internal economic stimulus is being interpreted by bulls as enough to neutralize Trump’s aggressive trade stance.

The year-to-date performance says a lot: the Nifty 50 has risen just 4.6%, while the MSCI Emerging Markets Index is up 19%. On top of that, global investors have pulled out $16 billion from Indian stocks this year alone.

India may benefit more than China from this new alignment

The imbalance in trade between the two countries remains massive. In the fiscal year ending March 2025, India exported $14.2 billion to China while importing $113.5 billion.

That gap gives India more to gain if trade flows improve. Analysts say this could create opportunities in manufacturing, energy tech, and capital inflows, three areas where China has scale and India has demand.

Jasmine Duan, senior investment strategist at RBC Wealth Management in Hong Kong, said, “Improved Sino-Indian relations may benefit the Indian stock market more significantly, as India is currently the one facing the 50% tariff hike. For Chinese stocks, the impact is likely to be indirect and marginal at best, making it difficult to drive a major market trend.”

Some fund managers are skeptical that anything real will come from this. Kunjal Gala, who manages $2.3 billion at Federated Hermes in London, said, “It’s too early to tell which sectors or industries will benefit, as no concrete policies have been announced.”

Gala warned that the effect on markets might be temporary unless actual trade reforms are put in place.

Still, others are paying attention to the broader shift. Pramod Gubbi, co-founder at Marcellus Investment Managers in Mumbai, said, “The decline in allocation to India in EM portfolios we have seen in recent months could be arrested or potentially reversed.”

He believes the effects of the tariffs may “get offset by this boost to Indian economic growth and eventual earnings recovery.”

Tax cuts and rate easing fuel more investor interest

Alongside the foreign policy reset, domestic economic support is also playing a role. Sanjay Malhotra, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, confirmed that the central bank remains in a rate-cutting cycle. Since February, the RBI has lowered the benchmark rate by 100 basis points to stimulate sectors hit by tariffs and slowing demand.

In another action designed to support consumption, a panel of state and federal finance ministers approved cuts to goods and services tax on nearly 400 product categories. These items make up about 16% of India’s consumer-price basket. Following the announcement, shares in consumer-facing firms and carmakers moved higher.

Anna Wu, a cross-asset strategist at VanEck Associates in Sydney, tied the two developments together. “The warming of China-India ties can be a positive factor, while the tax cuts are also a structural tailwind for Indian equities,” she said.

Wu pointed out that India could benefit from forming a new economic axis with China and Russia in the face of Trump’s aggressive tariffs. “The China-Russia-India block is in formation now amid historic tariffs, and could help India to increase its resilience against US tariff aggression,” she said.

KEY Difference Wire helps crypto brands break through and dominate headlines fast

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken

XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   XRP beweegt al weken in een steeds smaller wordend patroon dat technisch gezien bekendstaat als een driehoek. Deze formatie wijst op toenemende druk binnen een beperkte bandbreedte. Analisten gaven aan dat deze fase binnen enkele dagen kan uitmonden in een duidelijke uitbraak. De vraag die nu boven de markt hangt: welke richting kiest de XRP koers bij het naderen van het eindpunt van dit patroon? XRP koers in driehoekpatroon Op de grafieken is zichtbaar dat de toppen gestaag lager komen te liggen, terwijl de bodems juist oplopen. Dit zorgt voor een samenknijpend koersbereik, waarbij de volatiliteit afneemt. Dergelijke driehoekformaties ontstaan vaak na langere periodes van consolidatie. Een driehoek kan zowel een voortzetting van een bestaande trend als een omkeer inluiden. Bij XRP is de vorming van candles in steeds nauwere ranges een teken dat de markt tijdelijk in balans is, maar de opgebouwde spanning moet vroeg of laat ontladen. Handelaren volgen dit patroon nauwkeurig omdat de afloop vaak leidt tot een plotselinge en scherpe beweging. Dat komt doordat posities met leverage, stop-orders en automatische koop- of verkoopniveaus samen een kettingreactie kunnen veroorzaken zodra de koers door de boven- of onderkant van de driehoek breekt. Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell heeft aangekondigd dat de rentes binnenkort zomaar eens omlaag zouden kunnen gaan, en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen, en dus lijkt de markt klaar om te gaan stijgen. Eén vraag komt telkens terug: welke crypto moet je nu kopen? In dit artikel bespreken we de munten die… Continue reading XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Technische betekenis van driehoeken Elke candle binnen de driehoek laat zien dat verkopers iets eerder uitstappen en kopers telkens iets hoger instappen. Het resultaat is een kegelvormige structuur waarin de ruimte om te handelen steeds kleiner wordt. Volgens verschillende analisten ligt de kracht van dit patroon in de duidelijke grenzen. De bovenste trendlijn fungeert als weerstand, terwijl de onderste lijn als steun dient. Zolang de XRP koers binnen deze lijnen blijft, neemt de spanning verder toe. Zodra één van beide grenzen doorbroken wordt, volgt doorgaans een versnelling in die richting. Bekende voorbeelden uit het verleden, zowel bij Bitcoin als bij altcoins, laten zien dat driehoekformaties vaak leiden tot forse bewegingen. Dit komt doordat traders die te vroeg instappen of te laat uitstappen gedwongen worden hun posities aan te passen, wat het koersverloop versnelt. XRP & the whole market will NOT keep moving sideways. XRP’s triangle seems to be closing into itself in the next 7-8 days (no I’m not saying moon in 7 days, I’m showing what the chart shows us) Usually, we see a break to either side before it closes into itself. pic.twitter.com/hDLoafg3uQ — xoom (@Mr_Xoom) September 6, 2025 Invloed van Bitcoin op XRP Hoewel XRP een eigen koersstructuur laat zien, speelt de bredere markt altijd een rol. Vooral de ontwikkeling van Bitcoin blijft een belangrijke factor. Wanneer de Bitcoin koers een sterke beweging laat zien, trekken altcoins vaak mee. Mocht Bitcoin rond dezelfde periode uitbreken, dan kan dit fungeren als katalysator voor XRP. Een zwakke fase in Bitcoin kan daarentegen een neerwaartse druk uitoefenen, zelfs als de driehoek bij XRP technisch gezien rijp is voor een opwaartse beweging. Deze correlatie is door de jaren heen regelmatig bevestigd. Historische data toont aan dat altcoins zelden volledig losgekoppeld bewegen van Bitcoin, zeker niet in perioden van hoge volatiliteit. Historische voorbeelden van consolidatie Eerdere consolidatiefases bij XRP hebben vaker geleid tot abrupte veranderingen in de koers. Zo waren er in eerdere cycli langdurige periodes van zijwaartse candles die plots gevolgd werden door sterke trends. Dit herhalende patroon maakt dat analisten extra aandacht besteden aan de huidige fase. Het compressie-effect van driehoeken wordt gezien als een betrouwbare voorbode voor grotere bewegingen, ook al is de richting vooraf niet vast te leggen. De technische logica hierachter is helder: hoe langer een asset in een nauwe bandbreedte beweegt, hoe groter de energie-opbouw. Zodra de koers deze band verlaat, komt de opgebouwde kracht vrij en kan de beweging versnellen. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14727-10.39%
MemeCore
M$1.87254+4.83%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.09793+2.98%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/07 23:01
Share
Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4242+1.09%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01888+0.53%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Share
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
Ethereum
ETH$4,279.54+0.02%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 19:16
Share

Trending News

More

XRP koers vormt driehoekpatroon dat binnen dagen kan uitbreken

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

From trust mechanism to valuation logic, in-depth analysis of the subtle "father-son relationship" between L1 and L2

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.14)