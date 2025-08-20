Monaco: Revolutionizing Onchain Trading with Wall Street-Grade Performance

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 22:28
Felix Pinkston
Aug 19, 2025 02:44

Monaco introduces a Wall Street-grade trading layer, offering <1ms execution and 400ms settlement, enabling seamless onchain trading for institutional and retail traders.



Monaco: Revolutionizing Onchain Trading with Wall Street-Grade Performance

The financial landscape is witnessing a seismic shift as traditional assets transition to blockchain-based systems, driven by the rise of tokenization and the demand for round-the-clock trading. According to Sei, a pioneering force in decentralized finance, Monaco is emerging as a game-changer in this evolving scenario.

Introducing Monaco: A Wall Street-Grade Trading Layer

Monaco is a Central Limit Order Book (CLOB) designed to provide institutional-level performance while adhering to decentralized principles. By offering a shared liquidity layer, Monaco allows applications to tap into deep institutional liquidity without needing to establish their own trading infrastructure. This innovative platform is set to become the default trading layer for the burgeoning onchain economy, covering crypto assets, real-world assets, prediction markets, and gaming economies.

The Onchain Future

The global financial market is increasingly embracing tokenization, with projections estimating a $30 trillion tokenized market by 2034. Traditional financial systems, with their limitations like market closures and multi-day settlements, are inadequate for this onchain future. The shift towards tokenization is further emphasized by industry leaders. For instance, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has noted that tokenizing assets could revolutionize investment by eliminating settlement delays and allowing immediate reinvestment into the economy.

Monaco’s Technical Prowess

Monaco’s infrastructure achieves breakthrough performance with execution times of less than 1 millisecond and settlement on Sei in just 400 milliseconds. This translates into a 200,000x improvement compared to T+1 settlement times, aligning Monaco’s capabilities with those of established financial giants like Nasdaq and NYSE.

Shared Liquidity and Revenue Sharing

Monaco’s shared liquidity model eliminates the need for decentralized exchange builders to bootstrap their own liquidity, allowing them to focus on delivering a superior trading experience. This model ensures tighter spreads and better pricing, especially for institutional traders seeking a Wall Street-grade experience. Moreover, Monaco’s PitPass offers a transparent revenue-sharing mechanism, enabling applications to earn from trade volumes without complex agreements.

The Future of Trading Infrastructure

Monaco’s architecture fosters powerful network effects, where increased adoption leads to deeper liquidity, tighter spreads, and better pricing, creating a virtuous cycle of growth. This positions Monaco as the go-to trading infrastructure for institutional onchain activities and the ideal platform for launching high-performance trading applications.

As the financial system continues to evolve, Monaco is not just leveling the playing field but redefining it, making decentralized Wall Street a tangible reality. For more comprehensive insights, visit the Sei blog.

