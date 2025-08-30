Monero Developers Discuss ‘Publish or Perish’ Proposal to Mitigate Qubic Attacks

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/30 06:29
Qubic
QUBIC$0.0000023181-2.97%
RealLink
REAL$0.05549-4.59%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005155-2.69%
Monero
XMR$260.85-1.53%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019046+0.05%

Key Notes

  • The proposal introduces “late block” penalties to prevent miners from withholding blocks during selfish mining strategies.
  • Reward Splitting would ensure orphaned blocks from honest miners still receive proportional compensation for their work.
  • XMR price dropped 20% since attacks began, trading below $260 while Google searches for privacy coins hit record highs.

Monero has been suffering from what is called a selfish mining strategy, or attack, perpetrated by the Qubic Pool—led by Sergey Ivancheglo, also known as Come-from-Beyond (CFB)—as Coinspeaker has been covering. In this context, core contributors, in particular developers from the Monero Research Lab, are discussing ideas to mitigate Qubic’s strategy or prevent such attacks from happening in the future.

Among different ideas proposed and discussed in the past few weeks, the “Publish or Perish” proposal by tevador from August 27 is gaining popularity in different circles of Monero supporters. The proposal goes as issue #144 in the research-lab repository of the monero-project organization on GitHub, yet to be formalized as a pull request. It is based on the “Publish or Perish: A Backward-Compatible Defense Against Selfish Mining in Bitcoin” paper by Ren Zhang, published in February 2017.


Selfish mining mitigations (Publish or Perish), issue #144 | Source: GitHub, moneroproject/research-lab

Overall, this proposal could make selfish mining unprofitable and less disruptive for attackers with less than 51% hashrate, promoting network stability. Dan Dadybayo, Research & Strategy Lead at Unstoppable Wallet, commented exclusively to Coinspeaker on the matter:

What is the Publish or Perish Proposal by Monero Research Lab

In summary, tevador’s proposal involves two separate sub-proposals, as he explains in the posted issue: (1) a soft fork, requiring a simple backward-compatible upgrade approved by “the honest majority of miners,” and (2) a hard fork, requiring higher coordination for a more complex upgrade, non-backward-compatible, that could divide the blockchain.

The soft-forking proposal, which is effectively the Publish or Perish (PoP) proposal, introduces the “late block” concept, punishing miners who take too long to broadcast a mined block. This directly addresses an important part of the selfish mining strategy, which involves mining multiple blocks in stealth mode, waiting to broadcast all of them at the same time, reorganizing (reorg) the chain, and invalidating previously mined and broadcasted blocks by competitor miners.

According to tevador, this would mitigate smaller attempts from a malicious entity with less than 51% of the network’s hashrate, requiring at least three-block-deep reorgs. However, it would still be possible, although less profitable, for Qubic to selfishly mine, as the pool has already deployed six- and nine-block-deep reorgs throughout August 2025.

The hard-forking proposal would extend the PoP proposal by adding Reward Splitting (RS) to eliminate economic incentives for selfish mining attacks unless a malicious miner can outpace the honest network by at least 20 blocks. Reward Splitting introduces several consensus changes to Monero and fundamentally alters reward distribution, affecting all miners, to promote fairness and network stability. Honest miners benefit directly, as their valid but orphaned blocks still earn a proportional share of the reward that would have been distributed only to the selfish miner at Monero’s current state.

Monero Research Lab developers discussed the proposal in an open meeting held on August 29, with transcripts now available to the public. Besides tevador’s ideas, the participants also mentioned the controversial suggestion of making Monero a hybrid chain, adding a finality layer based on proof-of-stake. One of the developers known as ACK-J expressed concerns about this approach, mentioning XMR’s early distribution “as it favored the few early adopters too greatly,” in his words.

Monero (XMR) Price Analysis

Monero

XMR
$261.0



24h volatility:
3.3%


Market cap:
$4.82 B



Vol. 24h:
$69.62 M

was changing hands slightly below $260 per coin at the time of this writing, trading in a solid range between this level and $285 per XMR. The leading privacy coin has dropped by around 20% from its trading range in July 2025, before the selfish mining attacks started being executed—although they were already being publicly discussed, with Sergey Ivancheglo openly sharing his intentions in the name of Qubic.

The daily chart suggests a short-term downtrend for XMR against the US dollar, failing to break above the 50-day exponential moving average (1D50EMA), an important technical indicator for cryptocurrencies in general.

XMR/USD 1D price chart as of August 29, 2025 | Source: TradingView

This proposal marks an important moment for Monero as a mitigation for Qubic’s selfish mining attacks now appears closer to becoming a reality, addressing the growing uncertainty around the project. Positive signals could provide the needed strength for the XMR price to recover, while further disruptions could cause the opposite.

The momentum could be favorable for Monero as Google searches for “privacy coins” have reached an all-time high in recent days, as Coinspeaker reported earlier.

next

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.

Monero (XMR) News, Cryptocurrency News, News


Vini Barbosa has covered the crypto industry professionally since 2020, summing up to over 10,000 hours of research, writing, and editing related content for media outlets and key industry players. Vini is an active commentator and a heavy user of the technology, truly believing in its revolutionary potential. Topics of interest include blockchain, open-source software, decentralized finance, and real-world utility.

Vini Barbosa on X

Source: https://www.coinspeaker.com/monero-developers-discuss-publish-or-perish-proposal-to-mitigate-qubic-attacks/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

The crypto market continues to swing between bearish pressure and breakthrough narratives. Bitcoin Cash has been on an extended rally […] The post As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight appeared first on Coindoo.
Share
Coindoo2025/08/30 07:00
Share
Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Who leads the next wave in this market, and where does the real opportunity hide? Pepeto (PEPETO) has grabbed attention as the best memecoin and an Ethereum memecoin for early buyers. While Solana (SOL) still moves in uncertain steps, Pepeto runs on Ethereum mainnet with a zero fee swap, a cross chain bridge, and staking
Solana
SOL$205-4.13%
RealLink
REAL$0.05547-4.60%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003029+2.99%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/30 06:00
Share
Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

At the Stripe Sessions 2025 conference held in San Francisco, Stripe announced the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" in more than 100 countries around the world. Stripe President John Collison also emphasized how transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins are reshaping the economy and business, and proposed a key new concept, namely "Agentic Commerce".
Moonveil
MORE$0.1004-4.58%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01739+2.53%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.121-6.49%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 10:29
Share

Trending News

More

As Bitcoin Cash Price Drop Deepens and Solana Price Today Falters, BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Dominates Spotlight

Solana Price Prediction, Can it reach $500 by The End of 2025? And Is This new Meme coin in Presale The best crypto to by now

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

The U.S. Department of Justice files civil forfeiture lawsuit for over $225 million in crypto fraud funds

15 crypto projects have started a token repurchase wave. Is this a good way to save the market or a capital illusion?