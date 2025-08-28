Monero (XMR) Updates Software to Address Privacy Leak

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 03:24
Timothy Morano
Aug 26, 2025 17:55

Monero (XMR) has released version 0.18.4.2 ‘Fluorine Fermi’ to fix a privacy leak. The update is crucial for users relying on remote nodes.





Monero (XMR), a leading privacy-focused cryptocurrency, has announced the release of version 0.18.4.2, dubbed ‘Fluorine Fermi’. This update aims to address a critical privacy vulnerability that could potentially impact users who connect to malicious remote nodes, according to the official Monero blog.

Importance of the Update

The newly released software version is a recommended update for all users, as it resolves a significant privacy leak. This vulnerability could expose users’ transaction details if they connect to a compromised remote node. The Monero team, known for its strong commitment to user privacy, emphasizes the importance of this update to maintain the integrity and confidentiality of transactions conducted on its network.

Development Efforts

The release of ‘Fluorine Fermi’ is a result of the collaborative efforts of seven contributors who implemented 12 commits and added 39 new lines of code. The Monero community expressed gratitude to these individuals for their dedication and contribution to improving the platform’s security.

Downloading and Verifying the Update

Users can access the latest Monero binaries from the official Monero Downloads page. To ensure the integrity of the downloaded files, users are encouraged to verify the SHA256 hashes against the GPG-signed list available on the Monero website. This verification process helps confirm that the files are authentic and have not been tampered with during the download.

Broader Implications

As privacy concerns continue to rise in the digital currency space, Monero’s proactive approach to addressing vulnerabilities reinforces its position as a leader in privacy-centric cryptocurrencies. This update not only strengthens user trust but also sets a precedent for other cryptocurrencies to prioritize security and privacy enhancements.

Monero’s commitment to privacy and security is further highlighted by its ongoing efforts to stay ahead of potential threats, ensuring that its users can transact with confidence on its network.

Image source: Shutterstock


Source: https://blockchain.news/news/monero-xmr-updates-software-privacy-leak

