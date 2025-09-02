MONSTA X – THE X – Forbes Exclusive Starship Entertainment

It seems like only yesterday when K-pop powerhouse MONSTA X first debuted.

On May 14, 2015, MONSTA X did their debut showcase at the Lotte Art Center in Seoul, performing their single, “Trespass.” The young men were in their early 20s, except the youngest member, I.M, who was 19 at the time. As rookies, they began performing at festivals, conventions, and concerts, forming a connection with their fans, who were given the name, Monbebe.

Fast forward 10 years, the group – comprised of members Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M – have become icons in the Korean music industry. Since their debut, they have been nominated for and won numerous music awards, both domestically and internationally, including the MTV Video Music Awards, MAMA Awards, Asian Artist Awards, and the Seoul Music Awards. They were also one of the first K-pop artists to release – not one, but two – all-English albums. One of which, All About Luv, ranked No. 5 on the U.S. Billboard 200 Chart. Continuing their music influence on Western media, they performed on Good Morning America, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Teen Choice Awards, iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball, and KCON Los Angeles, and collaborated with popular artists like Steve Aoki, French Montana, and Sebastián Yatra. They also appeared as themselves on the popular Cartoon Network animated series, We Bare Bears.

As one of the most prolific K-pop artists in the industry, MONSTA X becane an inspiration for many trainees and newer K-pop acts, including the fictional boy band, The Saja Boys . Though when you talk to them about their many accolades and sing their praises, they are genuinely taken aback, humbly crediting their fans for all of their success.

“We couldn’t do it alone,” says Kihyun. “The only way we were able to do [all of this] was through our fans’ love.”

Yet, a fan’s love can only take a group so far.

MONSTA X has earned its place in the music business through their talent and hard work, having produced nine studio albums (in Korean, Japanese, and English) and twelve EPs (mini-albums), achieving multi-platinum status in South Korea. Throughout their career, they’ve continuously challenged themselves on languages and genres – experimenting with EDM, Latin music, R&B, pop, and future bass.

“While keeping MONSTA X’s unique color and style, we put a lot of effort into exploring different genres and sounds,” says I.M, who has written and produced a lot of their songs (alongside Joohoney and Hyungwon).

Their latest EP, THE X, was released today, featuring new songs produced and co-written by all six members, after nearly four years. The title of the album is in reference to both the group’s name and the Roman numeral for the number 10, representing their decade-long career.

“THE X means 10 in Roman numerals,” Joohoney says proudly. “[It’s our] 10th anniversary – so 10!”

Although the members say they still feel like rookies , they’ve grown significantly over the past decade as individuals and artists. They’ve faced numerous challenges, including group dynamics, mandatory military service, and temporary health hiatuses among some members, but have survived and thrived through it all.

“Honestly, I feel alive [again],” Minhyuk says. “When I was in the military service, it was the longest time of my life. It’s done 1756742964. It’s time to show [the world] our group [again].”

With THE X, MONSTA X welcomes a new era and a fresh, dominating sound, drawing on their life experiences from the past decade – from their 20s into their 30s. It represents how far they’ve come and evolved in their careers.

“During the recording, all the members were still very good, [despite] having some time apart,” says Kihyun. “Their skills even improved after all of this time. Maybe because of our personal growth throughout this time. We could really hear that experience [in the music] that comes with an experienced group like us after 10 years.”

Joohoney adds, “We have a lot of range in [our] music. THE X is [showing that] we can do everything: vocalists are rapping and rappers are singing. We can do everything. We have confidence.”

They even mention that the types of songs they’re singing for this album are different than what fans are used to hearing. Minhyuk says, “Before, our songs [were] about love, but this album is really about ourselves.”

Their pre-release single “Do What I Want,” which dropped last month, showcases this strong confidence and “badass” energy, with their signature sexy style. The catchy song features funkadelic basslines, pulsating drums, and their sharp vocals and rap flow. The song’s concept reflects the group’s self-assurance in their identity, telling the world, “We know who we are, and we will do what we want.”

“While keeping MONSTA X’s unique color and style, we put a lot of effort into exploring different genres and sounds,” says I.M. “Even with the pre-release track, we wanted to showcase our identity along with a fresh sound and visual/concept.”

Hyungwon isn’t shy to express how hard they’ve worked on this album, especially with trying out new genres. He reveals, “I think preparing for this album, each of the members’ abilities is so good. [They] go f*cking hard.”

The members explode with laughter after Hyungwon’s use of profanity. They continue to bicker and laugh with each other over their answers jokingly. At one point, when asked what languages they’d like to try out after having Korean, Japanese, and English albums, they begin to discuss among themselves over which language is harder to learn: French or Spanish.

“For me, if we have the time or chances to make an album in another language, it’s Spanish,” says Kihyun.

Joohoney agrees. Both Hyungwon and I.M chose French. Kihyun tells them French is too hard, leading Minhyuk to question, “Spanish isn’t hard?”

Just like one of their variety shows , the conversation escalates with the subject of plurals being somehow brought up, with Kihyun giving English as an example of how having two glass cups would become “glasses.”

Leader Shownu watches peacefully as the exchange unfolds, telling them, “Why are we getting into this heated discussion?”

He calmly answers the question, “I’m satisfied now. [We don’t need to do more languages.]”

The hilarious banter between the members serves as a poignant reminder of their close-knit relationship. Although they’ve celebrated a decade this year, they’ve been trainees together for even longer, which forged this strong brotherly bond.

“We spent more time together than our own families, so we’ve grown incredibly close and comfortable with one another,” says I.M. “Whether it’s in happy moments, hard times, or when we’re not feeling well, knowing that we’re always there for each other gives me so much strength. It’s what makes me stronger and keeps me grounded.”

Now that most are in their 30s, they want to continue their musical journey together, evolving, learning, and growing. They’re more aware of themselves and aren’t afraid to experiment with their music and styles. Joohoney explains, “We want to be remembered as a group [whose] style is very solid and clear, but continuously changing and trying to improve.”

I.M says they’re still the same guys from 10 years ago, but just stronger and more mature. Shownu agrees, saying he is now more flexible and feels better than he did during his trainee days.

“Ten years ago and now, we’re still MONSTA X,” says I.M. “Our hearts are the same. Then, now, and in the future, we want to be a group that never lets anyone down—whether with our music or our performances.”

As they look back on those 10 years, they have learned a great deal about the industry and themselves. Hyungwon, Joohoney, and Kihyun explain they learned that life isn’t easy, and they’ve been lucky not to go alone through the ups and downs in their lives. They credit having each other and Monbebes throughout this journey.

“I learned I have Monbebe’s love [to help me through it],” says Joohoney.

Kihyun agrees, adding, “You can’t do it alone. We learned the way to live throughout this world, and a lot of life lessons happened.”

“We learned so many things,” says Shownu, smiling at his members. “Too many languages.”