The post Moody’s Releases Cryptocurrency Report: Issues Warning appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Credit rating agency Moody’s announced in its report that cryptocurrency adoption in developing countries could put monetary policy sovereignty and financial resilience at risk. The report noted that this risk increases as cryptocurrencies go beyond being just an investment tool and are now being used for savings and money transfers. Moody’s argued that the proliferation of dollar-denominated stablecoins, in particular, and the increasing use of pricing and payments in currencies other than local currencies could weaken the monetary policy transmission mechanism. This, it added, could reduce transparency and regulatory visibility, creating pressures for “cryptocurrency”—akin to unofficial dollarization. The report also noted that cryptocurrencies provide new channels for capital flight through anonymous wallets and offshore exchanges, which could undermine exchange rate stability. Moody’s noted that the heaviest adoption of crypto assets has been seen in Southeast Asia, Africa, and parts of Latin America, driven by factors such as high inflation, currency depreciation, and limited banking services. In contrast, crypto adoption in developed economies is reportedly advancing largely due to institutional consolidation and regulatory clarity. According to the report, approximately 562 million people worldwide will be using cryptocurrencies by 2024, representing a 33% annual increase. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/moodys-releases-cryptocurrency-report-issues-warning/The post Moody’s Releases Cryptocurrency Report: Issues Warning appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Credit rating agency Moody’s announced in its report that cryptocurrency adoption in developing countries could put monetary policy sovereignty and financial resilience at risk. The report noted that this risk increases as cryptocurrencies go beyond being just an investment tool and are now being used for savings and money transfers. Moody’s argued that the proliferation of dollar-denominated stablecoins, in particular, and the increasing use of pricing and payments in currencies other than local currencies could weaken the monetary policy transmission mechanism. This, it added, could reduce transparency and regulatory visibility, creating pressures for “cryptocurrency”—akin to unofficial dollarization. The report also noted that cryptocurrencies provide new channels for capital flight through anonymous wallets and offshore exchanges, which could undermine exchange rate stability. Moody’s noted that the heaviest adoption of crypto assets has been seen in Southeast Asia, Africa, and parts of Latin America, driven by factors such as high inflation, currency depreciation, and limited banking services. In contrast, crypto adoption in developed economies is reportedly advancing largely due to institutional consolidation and regulatory clarity. According to the report, approximately 562 million people worldwide will be using cryptocurrencies by 2024, representing a 33% annual increase. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/moodys-releases-cryptocurrency-report-issues-warning/

Moody’s Releases Cryptocurrency Report: Issues Warning

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 17:08
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010565-36.40%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00503-1.56%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01664+4.39%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001571+1.94%

Credit rating agency Moody’s announced in its report that cryptocurrency adoption in developing countries could put monetary policy sovereignty and financial resilience at risk.

The report noted that this risk increases as cryptocurrencies go beyond being just an investment tool and are now being used for savings and money transfers.

Moody’s argued that the proliferation of dollar-denominated stablecoins, in particular, and the increasing use of pricing and payments in currencies other than local currencies could weaken the monetary policy transmission mechanism. This, it added, could reduce transparency and regulatory visibility, creating pressures for “cryptocurrency”—akin to unofficial dollarization.

The report also noted that cryptocurrencies provide new channels for capital flight through anonymous wallets and offshore exchanges, which could undermine exchange rate stability. Moody’s noted that the heaviest adoption of crypto assets has been seen in Southeast Asia, Africa, and parts of Latin America, driven by factors such as high inflation, currency depreciation, and limited banking services.

In contrast, crypto adoption in developed economies is reportedly advancing largely due to institutional consolidation and regulatory clarity. According to the report, approximately 562 million people worldwide will be using cryptocurrencies by 2024, representing a 33% annual increase.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/moodys-releases-cryptocurrency-report-issues-warning/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum News: Developers Approve Major Gas Limit Increase

Ethereum News: Developers Approve Major Gas Limit Increase

Plans for Fusaka are moving quickly. Test runs are set to begin in October, and while developers initially aimed for […] The post Ethereum News: Developers Approve Major Gas Limit Increase appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.12332+3.08%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/27 17:04
Share
FBI Asks SafeMoon Victims for Info Amid Restitution Efforts

FBI Asks SafeMoon Victims for Info Amid Restitution Efforts

The FBI is seeking information from SafeMoon investors after Karony’s conviction, as experts warn restitution in DeFi remains complex.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001499+1.62%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 07:50
Share
Greeks.live: Multiple traders actively manage short options positions, including ETH call options and BTC put options

Greeks.live: Multiple traders actively manage short options positions, including ETH call options and BTC put options

PANews reported on September 27th that Adam, a macro researcher at Greeks.live, published an English community briefing on the X platform, noting that the community displayed mixed sentiment, with traders positioning themselves on both sides, including selling call options at a strike price of $110,000 and buying put options at a strike price of $109,000. He expressed doubts about the current market optimism, noting that "CT's Q4 forecasts are overly optimistic," and describing the price action as "foolish price behavior." Traders observed significant volatility compression heading into the weekend, making it "difficult to see" significant moves. Several traders actively managed their short options positions, including ETH call options and BTC put options, aiming to take profits before holding them overnight.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0167-5.80%
Ethereum
ETH$4,011.73+3.07%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,328.51+0.50%
Share
PANews2025/09/27 17:28
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum News: Developers Approve Major Gas Limit Increase

FBI Asks SafeMoon Victims for Info Amid Restitution Efforts

Greeks.live: Multiple traders actively manage short options positions, including ETH call options and BTC put options

Hong Kong-listed company Zhiyun International has completed the opening of a Bitcoin account and purchased more than one BTC.

Syz Capital Partner Richard Byworth Withdraws from Bitcoin ETFs and MSTR to Metaplanet