Moonbirds Appoints Josh Neuman as COO

PANews reported on September 12th that Moonbirds announced that Josh Neuman, co-founder of 88 Rising and Crush Music and former Vice executive, has officially joined the OCG team as COO . Founded in 2015, 88 Rising is a global media company focused on Asian artists, including Jackson Wang. Josh also co-founded the renowned music management company Crush Music and founded the Melon virtual world studio, which was later acquired by a Nasdaq-listed company. His joining Moonbirds will help expand into traditional markets and enhance the brand's global influence in music, fashion, and entertainment.

