MoonPay Acquires Payments Infrastructure Firm Meso

By: Blockhead
2025/09/16 12:30
MoonPay Acquires Payments Infrastructure Firm Meso

MoonPay has acquired Meso, a payments infrastructure company, as the crypto on-ramp provider expands its vision beyond digital asset purchases toward becoming a comprehensive global payments network.

The acquisition, announced Tuesday in a statement, brings two payments industry veterans to MoonPay's leadership team. Ali Aghareza, Meso's co-founder and CTO, will serve as MoonPay's chief technology officer, while Ben Mills joins as Senior vice president of product to lead the company's global product organization.

Aghareza was part of the original engineering team at Braintree, which PayPal acquired, and later led engineering at PayPal before co-founding Meso in 2022. Mills brings experience from senior product roles at Braintree, Venmo, and Solana, having previously served as head of developer experience at Braintree and head of product at Venmo.

"We've built trusted ramps that brought millions into crypto, now we're building the global network that will move money across every form and in every market," said Ivan Soto-Wright, MoonPay's co-founder and CEO.

The deal positions MoonPay to expand beyond its core business of facilitating cryptocurrency purchases with traditional payment methods. The company aims to create unified infrastructure connecting banks, card networks, stablecoins, and blockchains under a single regulatory framework.

MoonPay operates under various licenses including Money Transmitter Licenses, BitLicenses, and MiCA approval in Europe. The acquisition of Meso, combined with previous acquisitions Helio and Iron, provides components for what the company describes as a comprehensive payments ecosystem.

Meso had positioned itself as infrastructure for fintech and crypto platforms seeking to integrate traditional and digital payment rails. The company's technology focused on bridging conventional financial systems with cryptocurrency networks.

The acquisition reflects broader consolidation trends in crypto payments as companies seek to build more comprehensive financial infrastructure. MoonPay's evolution from a crypto on-ramp service toward a full payments network mirrors similar strategic pivots across the fintech sector.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. MoonPay has raised significant venture funding to support its expansion, with the company previously valued at over $3 billion in private funding rounds.

Stay ahead of the curve with the latest industry news on Blockhead’s Telegram channel!
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1382-8.11%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001352-4.51%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002581-2.34%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Share
Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Wall Street tech analyst Dan Ives expressed confidence in World Network’s (WLD) role in the AI revolution on Monday, referring to it as a “core authentication layer.”read more
Worldcoin
WLD$1.513-5.84%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08928-5.83%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4418-4.22%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:11
Share
Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin bet shows no sign of slowing down. MicroStrategy (now rebranded as Strategy) is preparing for its 28th Bitcoin purchase of the year, putting it 58% ahead of last year’s pace. On Wall Street, the company’s stock (MSTR) has been volatile, falling more than 120% from its $450 peak earlier in 2025. Meanwhile, […]
Bitcoin
BTC$115,994.67-0.50%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08928-5.83%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:29
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Dan Ives Says World Project Will be Key 'Proof Of Human' In The AI World — WLD Has Shot Up 50% Over Last Month

Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Adds More BTC as Unrealized Profits Top $27 Billion

Crucial Ten Days Ahead For Crypto: Will They Ignite Mega Altcoin Season?

Standard Chartered’s VC arm plans $250 million digital asset fund: Bloomberg