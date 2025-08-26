Morgan Stanley predicts the Fed will cut interest rates by 25 basis points in September and December

PANews reported on August 26 that according to Jinshi Data, Morgan Stanley's latest forecast shows that the Federal Reserve may cut interest rates by 25 basis points in September and December 2025 respectively. Its previous forecast was that there would be no interest rate cut in 2025.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.