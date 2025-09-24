The post Morgan Stanley To Enable Bitcoin Trading For E*Trade Clients In First Half Of 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Morgan Stanley is preparing to roll out crypto trading for retail clients on its E*Trade platform, marking a significant leap by a Wall Street bank into Bitcoin and digital assets. The bank will partner with cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Zerohash to provide liquidity, custody, and settlement, according to a Bloomberg report. Trading is expected to go live in the first half of 2026, beginning with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. In other words, Morgan Stanley doesn’t just want to let customers buy Bitcoin. It wants to be the place where traditional and digital assets sit side by side in the same account. Morgan Stanley announced plans earlier this year to add spot Bitcoin and crypto trading to its E*Trade platform sometime in 2026, but didn’t share specifics on timing and infrastructure.  ‘Tip of the iceberg’  Jed Finn, Morgan Stanley’s head of wealth management, framed the move as a “transformative moment” for the industry.  “Offering clients the ability to trade crypto is the tip of the iceberg,” Finn said, adding that the firm ultimately plans to build a full wallet solution for custody and tokenization of assets, according to CNBC reporting. The timing reflects a broader shift in regulatory posture under the Trump administration, which has cleared the way for banks to expand into crypto markets.  Competitors like Charles Schwab are exploring similar offerings, while Robinhood has long reaped the rewards — pulling in more than $600 million from crypto trading last year, about one-fifth of its total revenue. Morgan Stanley isn’t just offering trading access. It’s also investing directly in Zerohash, which recently raised $104 million at a $1 billion valuation. That stake gives the bank a foothold in the infrastructure layer of crypto markets as well. Finn also emphasized that the bank is exploring tokenization, which is the process of using… The post Morgan Stanley To Enable Bitcoin Trading For E*Trade Clients In First Half Of 2026 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Morgan Stanley is preparing to roll out crypto trading for retail clients on its E*Trade platform, marking a significant leap by a Wall Street bank into Bitcoin and digital assets. The bank will partner with cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Zerohash to provide liquidity, custody, and settlement, according to a Bloomberg report. Trading is expected to go live in the first half of 2026, beginning with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. In other words, Morgan Stanley doesn’t just want to let customers buy Bitcoin. It wants to be the place where traditional and digital assets sit side by side in the same account. Morgan Stanley announced plans earlier this year to add spot Bitcoin and crypto trading to its E*Trade platform sometime in 2026, but didn’t share specifics on timing and infrastructure.  ‘Tip of the iceberg’  Jed Finn, Morgan Stanley’s head of wealth management, framed the move as a “transformative moment” for the industry.  “Offering clients the ability to trade crypto is the tip of the iceberg,” Finn said, adding that the firm ultimately plans to build a full wallet solution for custody and tokenization of assets, according to CNBC reporting. The timing reflects a broader shift in regulatory posture under the Trump administration, which has cleared the way for banks to expand into crypto markets.  Competitors like Charles Schwab are exploring similar offerings, while Robinhood has long reaped the rewards — pulling in more than $600 million from crypto trading last year, about one-fifth of its total revenue. Morgan Stanley isn’t just offering trading access. It’s also investing directly in Zerohash, which recently raised $104 million at a $1 billion valuation. That stake gives the bank a foothold in the infrastructure layer of crypto markets as well. Finn also emphasized that the bank is exploring tokenization, which is the process of using…

Morgan Stanley To Enable Bitcoin Trading For E*Trade Clients In First Half Of 2026

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 01:52
1
1$0,013038+39,02%
Threshold
T$0,01556+2,16%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,605+0,75%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08552+1,32%
Movement
MOVE$0,1161+2,83%
Polytrade
TRADE$0,10284+1,50%

Morgan Stanley is preparing to roll out crypto trading for retail clients on its E*Trade platform, marking a significant leap by a Wall Street bank into Bitcoin and digital assets.

The bank will partner with cryptocurrency infrastructure provider Zerohash to provide liquidity, custody, and settlement, according to a Bloomberg report.

Trading is expected to go live in the first half of 2026, beginning with Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana.

In other words, Morgan Stanley doesn’t just want to let customers buy Bitcoin. It wants to be the place where traditional and digital assets sit side by side in the same account.

Morgan Stanley announced plans earlier this year to add spot Bitcoin and crypto trading to its E*Trade platform sometime in 2026, but didn’t share specifics on timing and infrastructure. 

‘Tip of the iceberg’ 

Jed Finn, Morgan Stanley’s head of wealth management, framed the move as a “transformative moment” for the industry. 

“Offering clients the ability to trade crypto is the tip of the iceberg,” Finn said, adding that the firm ultimately plans to build a full wallet solution for custody and tokenization of assets, according to CNBC reporting.

The timing reflects a broader shift in regulatory posture under the Trump administration, which has cleared the way for banks to expand into crypto markets. 

Competitors like Charles Schwab are exploring similar offerings, while Robinhood has long reaped the rewards — pulling in more than $600 million from crypto trading last year, about one-fifth of its total revenue.

Morgan Stanley isn’t just offering trading access. It’s also investing directly in Zerohash, which recently raised $104 million at a $1 billion valuation. That stake gives the bank a foothold in the infrastructure layer of crypto markets as well.

Finn also emphasized that the bank is exploring tokenization, which is the process of using blockchain to create digital versions of traditional assets like stocks, bonds, and cash, as a way to modernize back-office operations. 

Tokenized cash, for example, could begin accruing interest instantly when it lands in a wallet. In plain English: instead of your money sitting idle, it starts working for you the second you receive it.

The firm also plans to launch a crypto-inclusive asset allocation strategy in the coming weeks, with suggested portfolio allocations ranging from zero to a few percentage points depending on client goals, according to reports. 

For Bitcoin advocates, even a small allocation from a bank the size of Morgan Stanley represents a major step toward mainstream adoption.

Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/news/morgan-stanley-to-enable-bitcoin-trading-for-etrade-clients-in-first-half-of-2026

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Australia Cleas Path for Stablecoins: Here’s What It Means for Crypto Distribution

Australia Cleas Path for Stablecoins: Here’s What It Means for Crypto Distribution

TLDR: ASIC grants class relief for intermediaries handling licensed stablecoins, reducing the need for separate AFS licences. Exemption covers distribution, market, and clearing licences but still requires issuers to hold an AFS licence. Guidance updates to INFO 225 will add examples for stablecoins, meme coins, and wrapped tokens under financial laws. ASIC says it will [...] The post Australia Cleas Path for Stablecoins: Here’s What It Means for Crypto Distribution appeared first on Blockonomi.
SphereX
HERE$0,000219+9,50%
Memecoin
MEME$0,002358+5,12%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 23:56
Share
Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

ETFs are no longer just for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Last week, three major altcoin exchange-traded funds launched and faced a […] The post Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads appeared first on Coindoo.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,0004507+4,30%
XRP
XRP$2,8501+1,06%
Major
MAJOR$0,13414+0,75%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/24 02:24
Share
Kalshi Launches Blockchain Ecosystem Hub with Solana and Base Partnership

Kalshi Launches Blockchain Ecosystem Hub with Solana and Base Partnership

The regulated prediction market platform Kalshi announced today the launch of KalshiEco Hub, a new initiative partnering with Solana and Coinbase's Base network to drive blockchain-based prediction market innovation.
Share
Brave Newcoin2025/09/18 06:15
Share

Trending News

More

Australia Cleas Path for Stablecoins: Here’s What It Means for Crypto Distribution

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

Kalshi Launches Blockchain Ecosystem Hub with Solana and Base Partnership

25% Bitcoin Strategy: CfC St. Moritz Partners with Sygnum Bank for Stronger Future

Fold Holdings to Launch Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe, Visa Partnership