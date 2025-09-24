Morgan Stanley will begin offering cryptocurrency trading on its E-Trade platform in the first half of 2026 through a partnership with infrastructure provider Zerohash, the bank said Tuesday. According to a new Reuters report, E-Trade clients will be able to trade Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) at launch, a spokesperson confirmed. The move […] The post Morgan Stanley to Launch Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana Trading Service on E-Trade Platform: Report appeared first on The Daily Hodl.Morgan Stanley will begin offering cryptocurrency trading on its E-Trade platform in the first half of 2026 through a partnership with infrastructure provider Zerohash, the bank said Tuesday. According to a new Reuters report, E-Trade clients will be able to trade Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) at launch, a spokesperson confirmed. The move […] The post Morgan Stanley to Launch Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana Trading Service on E-Trade Platform: Report appeared first on The Daily Hodl.

Morgan Stanley to Launch Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana Trading Service on E-Trade Platform: Report

By: The Daily Hodl
2025/09/24 02:41
Morgan Stanley will begin offering cryptocurrency trading on its E-Trade platform in the first half of 2026 through a partnership with infrastructure provider Zerohash, the bank said Tuesday.

According to a new Reuters report, E-Trade clients will be able to trade Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) at launch, a spokesperson confirmed.

The move signals a further step by Wall Street into digital assets, which have grown into a multitrillion-dollar market over the past decade.

Supportive regulatory policies under the current administration have encouraged brokerages to expand their crypto offerings. Rival Robinhood already allows trading in a variety of tokens, while Charles Schwab offers access to exchange-traded funds linked to Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The global digital asset market is valued at roughly $3.9 trillion, with Bitcoin representing about $2.25 trillion and Ethereum around $506 billion.

Separately, Zerohash announced Tuesday that it had reached unicorn status after raising $104 million in a funding round led by Interactive Brokers, with participation from Morgan Stanley, SoFi and others.

Earlier this year, Morgan Stanley announced that E-Trade would begin offering crypto investing services next year.

Other major banking institutions, such as SoFi, have signaled that they may follow Morgan Stanley and directly offer crypto assets on their retail trading platforms.

Generated Image: Midjourney

