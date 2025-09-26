Morgan Stanley to launch crypto asset-allocation strategy

Key Takeaways
- Morgan Stanley is launching a strategy to allow clients to allocate part of their portfolios to digital assets.
- The strategy is tailored to individual risk profiles, with typical allocations suggested at zero to a few percentage points.
Morgan Stanley, a global investment bank overseeing approximately $4.8 trillion in assets, plans to launch a crypto asset-allocation strategy for client portfolios.
The strategy will enable clients to include digital assets in their investment holdings, with allocations typically ranging from zero to a few percentage points based on individual risk profiles.
Morgan Stanley’s E*Trade platform is set to enable spot trading of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana in the first half of 2026, partnering with Zerohash for liquidity and custody services.
Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/morgan-stanley-crypto-asset-allocation-strategy/