Morgan Stanley has announced plans to bring cryptocurrency trading to its E*Trade platform in the first half of 2026. The move marks a major step forward for traditional banking institutions embracing digital assets.Morgan Stanley has announced plans to bring cryptocurrency trading to its E*Trade platform in the first half of 2026. The move marks a major step forward for traditional banking institutions embracing digital assets.

Morgan Stanley to Launch Crypto Trading on E*Trade Platform in 2026

By: Brave Newcoin
2025/09/25 03:45
Movement
MOVE$0,1172-0,84%
Major
MAJOR$0,13826+2,32%
Forward
FORWARD$0,00023-0,04%
Polytrade
TRADE$0,09886-3,19%
Morgan Stanley to Launch Crypto Trading on E*Trade Platform in 2026

Recent regulatory developments have created a more favorable environment for crypto adoption. In September, the SEC and CFTC announced they would not block regulated exchanges from listing crypto trading products, making it easier for major exchanges to trade Bitcoin and other digital currencies. This regulatory clarity has encouraged more traditional financial institutions to explore crypto services.

Partnership with Zerohash Powers New Service

Morgan Stanley will launch its crypto trading service through a partnership with Zerohash, a digital asset infrastructure provider. This partnership approach allows the bank to offer crypto services while relying on specialized technology from a dedicated crypto company.

Partnership with Zerohash Powers New Service

Source: @ZeroHashX

Zerohash recently achieved unicorn status after raising $104 million in a funding round. Interactive Brokers led the investment, with Morgan Stanley, SoFi, and other financial companies participating. This investment shows Morgan Stanley’s commitment to the crypto space beyond just offering trading services.

The partnership model reduces regulatory risks for traditional banks while still allowing them to enter the growing cryptocurrency market. By working with established crypto infrastructure providers, banks can offer these services without building everything from scratch.

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Available at Launch

E*Trade customers will initially be able to trade three major cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. These represent some of the largest and most established digital assets in the market.

Bitcoin remains the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market value. Ethereum serves as the foundation for many decentralized applications and smart contracts. Solana has gained popularity as a faster alternative blockchain platform.

The choice to start with these three coins suggests Morgan Stanley wants to begin with the most liquid and well-established cryptocurrencies. This approach may help reduce volatility risks and ensure customers can easily buy and sell their digital assets.

Timeline and Internal Communications

Jed Finn, head of wealth management at Morgan Stanley, confirmed the timeline in an internal memo. He stated the bank is “well underway in preparing to offer crypto trading through a partner model to E-Trade clients in the first half of 2026.”

The announcement builds on earlier reports from May 2024 that suggested E*Trade planned to add cryptocurrency trading capabilities. This shows the bank has been working on these plans for over a year, demonstrating a methodical approach to entering the crypto market.

The specific timeline of first half 2026 gives E*Trade customers a clear expectation of when they can access these services. It also provides the bank with enough time to properly test and implement the new trading features.

Wall Street’s Growing Crypto Embrace

Morgan Stanley’s announcement reflects a broader trend of traditional financial institutions moving into cryptocurrency services. The Trump administration’s supportive stance toward digital assets has encouraged more banks to explore crypto offerings.

Major financial institutions have become more comfortable with cryptocurrencies as regulatory clarity improves. The approval of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds earlier this year also signaled growing institutional acceptance of digital assets.

Morgan Stanley has also been building its crypto capabilities over time. Since August 2024, the bank has allowed its wealth advisers to actively pitch spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds to eligible clients. Earlier this year, CEO Ted Pick mentioned at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the bank was exploring the transactional side of crypto.

Market Impact and Customer Access

The move will give millions of E*Trade customers direct access to cryptocurrency trading through their existing brokerage accounts. This integration makes it easier for retail investors to add digital assets to their portfolios without opening separate crypto exchange accounts.

E*Trade serves as one of the largest online brokerage platforms in the United States. Adding crypto trading capabilities could attract new customers who want both traditional investing and digital asset access in one place.

The service will compete with existing crypto exchanges and other traditional brokerages that already offer cryptocurrency trading. Robinhood recently expanded its crypto offerings with Bitcoin and Ethereum futures, positioning itself as a competitor to established players like Charles Schwab and E*TRADE. However, Morgan Stanley’s established reputation and regulatory compliance may appeal to more conservative investors who have avoided standalone crypto platforms.

The Road Ahead

Morgan Stanley’s entry into retail crypto trading represents a significant milestone for cryptocurrency adoption. When a major Wall Street bank offers direct crypto access to retail customers, it signals digital assets are becoming mainstream investment options.

The partnership approach with Zerohash may also become a model for other banks looking to enter the crypto space without taking on the full regulatory and technical challenges of building their own infrastructure.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BTC, XRP, and DOGE plummeted, and whales turned to IOTA mining to make stable profits in anticipation of the upcoming bull market

BTC, XRP, and DOGE plummeted, and whales turned to IOTA mining to make stable profits in anticipation of the upcoming bull market

IOTA Miner: The Perfect Combination of Laziness and Profit [New York, September 2025] Amid the recent sharp decline in the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP), and Dogecoin (DOGE) prices have collectively plummeted, and investor sentiment has been subdued. However, on-chain data shows that some crypto whales are rapidly shifting strategies, turning to IOTA Miner […]
Bitcoin
BTC$113 382,5+1,07%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0,1701-0,75%
XRP
XRP$2,9482+3,54%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 04:00
Share
EarnForex – Helping Users Find Best Crypto Prop Firms and Crypto Forex Brokers

EarnForex – Helping Users Find Best Crypto Prop Firms and Crypto Forex Brokers

The post EarnForex – Helping Users Find Best Crypto Prop Firms and Crypto Forex Brokers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The forex market is famous for offering easy and rapid execution of trades. It is the most liquid financial market as traders trade trillions of dollars every day. This market provides a huge potential for profit, but it also demands risk tolerance, extensive knowledge, and discipline.  People who wish to make a profit while trading global currencies must learn and hone forex trading skills. EarnForex has helped many retail traders avoid losing money.  Since millions of people are interested in trading cryptocurrencies, EarnForex is helping them discover the best crypto prop firms and crypto forex brokers. If you also wish to trade crypto pairs, check the best crypto prop firms and crypto forex brokers EarnForex recommends.  Featuring the Best Crypto Prop Firms for Aspiring Traders The best crypto prop firms offer platforms and capital to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptos. Traders find these companies beneficial because they do not need to worry about the capital. Traders get the platform and fund for trading, but these services are not free. Crypto prop firms support traders for a profit split.  Crypto prop firms provide traders with a “demo” account. Every trader goes through an evaluation phase to prove their trading skills. Once the challenge is successfully completed, the trader can access the company’s capital.  The best crypto prop firms also offer cutting-edge trading tools and other resources while sharing the profits traders make.  Many traders believe crypto prop firms are better than forex prop firms. The market remains open 24/7, so traders get better trading time flexibility from prop firms. Most forex prop firms have strict rules against trading during high-impact news events. Conversely, the best crypto prop firms look more forgiving.  If you are seeking capital to trade crypto pairs, join the top crypto prop firm to start trading. Remember,…
Brainedge
LEARN$0,01465--%
GET
GET$0,005446-6,00%
Moonveil
MORE$0,08475-0,91%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 04:10
Share
Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

The post Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The nation’s biggest health insurance companies will continue to cover vaccinations – including those against Covid-19 and seasonal flu – previously recommended by a federal advisory committee, America’s Health Insurance Plans said Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. In this photo is a free flu and Covid-19 vaccine shots available sign, CVS, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images The nation’s biggest health insurance companies will continue to cover vaccinations – including those against Covid-19 and seasonal flu – previously recommended by a federal advisory committee. The announcement by America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), which includes CVS Health’s Aetna, Humana, Cigna, Centene and an array of Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans as members, comes ahead of the first meeting of the reconstituted Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which now has new members chosen by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine critic. “Health plans are committed to maintaining and ensuring affordable access to vaccines,” AHIP said in a statement Wednesday. “Health plan coverage decisions for immunizations are grounded in each plan’s ongoing, rigorous review of scientific and clinical evidence, and continual evaluation of multiple sources of data.” The move by AHIP is good news for millions of Americans at a time of year when they flock to drugstores, pharmacies, physician’s offices and outpatient clinics to get their seasonal flu and Covid shots. Kennedy’s changes to U.S. vaccine policy have created confusion across the country over whether certain vaccines long covered by insurance would continue to be. AHIP has now provided some clarity for millions of Americans. “Health plans will continue to cover all ACIP-recommended immunizations that were recommended as of September 1, 2025, including updated formulations of the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines, with no cost-sharing…
SynFutures
F$0,013781-0,27%
Union
U$0,010267+2,56%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1,0307+1,30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:11
Share

Trending News

More

BTC, XRP, and DOGE plummeted, and whales turned to IOTA mining to make stable profits in anticipation of the upcoming bull market

EarnForex – Helping Users Find Best Crypto Prop Firms and Crypto Forex Brokers

Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

Next Big Crypto Picks: 4 Top Cryptos to Join in 2025 With Breakout Potential

Stablecoins need consumer protections to unseat incumbents: Crypto exec