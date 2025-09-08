Morning Market Update - 08.09.2025

📈 Asian stocks started the week with moderate gains. Japan’s Nikkei rose nearly +1.5% after a stronger-than-expected GDP revision and the political shock of PM Ishiba’s resignation. China posted slight gains despite weak trade data, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng climbed, while Australia edged lower.

💱 On the FX market, the yen weakened sharply on Japan’s political turmoil, with USD/JPY hitting 148.57. Commodity currencies are under pressure, the euro remains steady, while the dollar is slightly softer after disappointing US labour data. The Chinese yuan holds stable despite export concerns.

📊 Japan’s revised Q2 GDP showed +2.2% annualised growth (+0.5% q/q), beating forecasts and marking the fifth consecutive quarter of expansion thanks to resilient private consumption. Meanwhile, China’s August exports rose but missed expectations, with shipments to the US plunging -33% y/y under tariff pressure.

🥇 Gold stays strong above $3,500/oz as China continues heavy buying, nearing $3,600/oz. Oil is rebounding after OPEC+ announced a production increase for October, and NATGAS futures are up more than 3%. The People’s Bank of China extended its gold-buying streak to 10 straight months, lifting reserves to 74.02M oz.

💹 Crypto market sentiment is cautiously optimistic: while Bitcoin remains steady, altcoins are leading — Dogecoin +3.5% and Sandbox +2% this morning.

