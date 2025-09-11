📊 Asian indices are mostly in the green:

🇨🇳 CHN.cash +0.75%, CH50cash +2.0%

🇯🇵 JP225 +0.36%

🇦🇺🇸🇬 modest declines in Australia & Singapore

🇺🇸 US stocks:

📈 US500 closed at a new all-time high, edging another +0.05% today.

💻 US100 +0.13% after a weaker close yesterday.

🚀 Oracle surged nearly +36% after earnings.

🏦 Deutsche Bank now sees S&P 500 at 7,000 by year-end, citing stronger EPS growth (+10% in Q2 vs +8.7% in Q1).

🇪🇺 Europe: DE40 & EU50 futures +0.05% before the open.

🇯🇵 Japan: PPI inflation steady at 2.7% y/y; BoJ expected to hold rates. Next year’s wage hike likely 4.8% (vs 5.25% this year).

🇳🇿 RBNZ: rate outlook at 2.5% by year-end (current 3.0%).

🇪🇺 ECB likely to hold rates today, but trade uncertainty could spark December cut expectations.

🇺🇸 Fed: Goldman Sachs expects a 25bp cut next week, with more to follow.

📌 Key focus today: US CPI at 14:30 CET — a softer print could trigger speculation of a 50bp cut.

💱 EUR/USD trades just under 1.1700.

🛢️ WTI oil slips below $63.50 after geopolitical tensions drove yesterday’s spike.

🥇 Gold eases to $3,630 after Tuesday’s intraday record.

₿ Bitcoin keeps rallying, breaking resistance to $114,200.

✨ Stay tuned with NordFX — where global markets meet trading opportunities!

🌅 Morning Market Update - 11.09.2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.