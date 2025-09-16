Morning Market Update - 15.09.2025

📊 Asia-Pacific: Stocks traded mixed as weak 🇨🇳 China data weighed on sentiment.
🇺🇸🇨🇳 No progress in US-China trade & fentanyl talks, making a Beijing summit unlikely.
🇫🇷 Fitch cut France’s rating to A+ (from AA-). OAT bond yields rose on the downgrade.
🇳🇿 NZ Services PMI fell to 47.5 (18th month <50), signalling deeper contraction.
🇪🇺 Europe: Euro Stoxx 50 futures +0.3% after small Friday gains.
💵 FX: DXY dollar index steady, low volatility ahead of central bank meetings & Fed decision on Wed.
⚡ Trump warned new sanctions on 🇷🇺 Russia will follow only if all NATO allies join and fully stop Russian oil imports.
🛢️ Commodities:
📅 Today’s calendar: German wholesale prices (Aug), NY Fed manufacturing index (Sep), plus ECB speeches (Lagarde, Schnabel, Rehn).
