🌅 Morning Market Update — 05.09.2025
📈 Wall Street Rally
US stocks closed higher:
- S&P 500 & Dow Jones +0.8% (new all-time highs)
- Nasdaq +1%
- Russell 2000 +1.3%
Optimism was fuelled by expectations of Fed rate cuts after weaker US labour data (ADP report).
💵 Bonds & Commodities
- US Treasury yields fell to 4-month lows, boosting equities.
- Gold stays near record levels despite slight profit-taking.
- Oil slipped ahead of the OPEC+ meeting.
🇯🇵 Japan
Wages rose +3% y/y, household spending +2.2% y/y — a positive surprise for the economy.
🏢 Corporate Highlights
- American Eagle soared +38% on strong sales forecast.
- T. Rowe Price gained +5.8% after partnering with Goldman Sachs.
- Broadcom beat Q3 estimates: revenue +22% y/y to $16B, EPS $1.69 vs $1.66 forecast. AI segment surged +63% ($5.2B) and the company secured a new $10B OpenAI contract. Guidance raised — shares jumped +3–4.6% after hours.
💹 Crypto Market
Bitcoin ⚡ hovers around $110K. Analysts warn: a close above $112K is crucial to avoid deeper corrections. Hashrate growth shows network strength, but September volatility remains a risk.
🥇 Gold
After record highs, a correction is underway as traders lock in profits, waiting for Fed policy signals.
🚀 Stay tuned with NordFX for the latest market trends and opportunities — let's wrap up this week strong and get ready for the week ahead!
🌅 Morning Market Update — 05.09.2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.
