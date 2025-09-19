Morning Minute: Forward Industries Eyes $4B to Buy More Solana

GM!

Today’s top news:

  • Crypto majors mostly rally post-FOMC; BTC at $117,300
  • SOL jumps 5% as Forward Industries announces $4B ATM
  • BNB crosses $1,000 for first time; CZ bull-posts ASTER (+400%)
  • Hype hits new ATH at $59; Project X announces its Phase 2
  • TokenWorks & PNKSTR announce perpetual machine rollouts for 5 new NFT collections, token soars

💰 Forward Industries Loads a $4B ATM to Buy SOL

The leading Solana TreasuryCo (or DAT) has apparently just whet its appetite.

And is hungry for a lot more SOL…

📌 What Happened

Forward Industries (NASDAQ: FORD) filed an automatic shelf and an ATM prospectus for up to $4B.

The company says proceeds may fund “pursuit of its Solana (SOL) strategy,” and other income-generating assets.

This comes after Forward just bought 6.82M SOL ($1.6B) at a $232 average as it kicked off its SOL strategy.

FORD stock dipped 10% on the day on the news of dilution, though it’s still up 168% on the month.

🗣️ What They’re Saying

“Through this offering, Forward Industries gains a flexible and efficient mechanism to raise and methodically deploy capital in support of our Solana treasury strategy.” – Kyle Samani, Chairman, Forward Industries (press release)

“We want to be not only the top Solana-based Digital Asset Treasury, we want to be the top Digital Asset Treasury in the world. We have aspirations for this thing to become a $50B+ Digital Asset Treasury company over the next 5-10 years.” – Kyle Samani, on TBPN

🧠 Why It Matters

Forward Industries looks to be the leader of the SOL DAT race.

For comparison, this is the list of current SOL DATs

  • DeFi Development Corp (DFDV): 2,027,817 SOL held; has an up to $5B equity line with RK Capital
  • Upexi (UPXI): 2,018,419 SOL as of Sept 10
  • Sharps Technology (STSS): ~2,000,000 SOL referenced in public trackers/PRs
  • Sol Strategies (STKE/HODL.CA): ~370,420 SOL disclosed

So Forward bought more than the rest combined in just it initial buy.

And now it wants to buy $4B more.

Assuming they are able to do that – no one has enough SOL.

For perspective, the top ETH DATs combined to buy ~$17B of ETH. And that drove the price of ETH from $2,500 to $4,900 (along with ETF inflows as well).

Given that ETH is about 4x the size of SOL, a $4B ATM for SOL is equivalent to $16B for ETH.

So…$240→$470?

Probably not that high, at least in a straight shot.

But a new SOL ATH is very in play (prior high was $294).

The wildcard is the SOL ETFs coming online in big size in Q4. If that happens, $400 may indeed be in play.

For now, Forward is in the driver’s seat. Let’s see how fast they’re able to move…

🌎 Macro Crypto and Memes

A few Crypto and Web3 headlines that caught my eye:

In Corporate Treasuries / ETFs

In Memes

  • Memecoin leaders are very green post-FOMC; DOGE +5%, Shiba +2%, PEPE +7%, PENGU +10%, BONK +7%, TRUMP -2%, SPX even, and FARTCOIN +3%
  • PNKSTR soared 140% to $26M after a major announcement (more below)
  • 1 led Solana onchain movers, up 11,000% to $6.7M; PANDU +110% was another top movers

💰 Token, Airdrop & Protocol Tracker

Here’s a rundown of major token, protocol and airdrop news from the day:

  • ASTER soared to $0.47 and a $750M market cap ($3.75B FDV) in its debut, boosted by a rare bull post from CZ
  • Project X announced its Phase 2 allowing any coin from any chain to be trading directly on their platform with 0 aggregator fees
  • Token Works and PNKSTR announced that they’re rolling out their tech and perpetual machine to other NFT collections, planning to launch PUDGYSTR, APESTR, DICKSTR, BIRBSTR & MEEBSTR today
  • Bio Protocol raised $6.9M in seed funding led by Arthur Hayes

🤖 AI x Crypto

Section dedicated to headlines in the AI sector of crypto:

  • Overall market cap +3% at $14.2B, leaders were very green
  • FARTCOIN (+10%), VIRTUAL (+10%), TIBBIR (+8%), aixbt (+8) & ai16z (+12%)
  • AXR (+27%), SERAPH (+25%) and LEA (+20%) led top movers

🚚 What is happening in NFTs?

Here is the list of other notable headlines from the day in NFTs:

  • ETH NFT leaders were mostly green after the TokenWorks news; Punks -1% at 48.3 ETH, Pudgy +2% at 10.5, BAYC +2% at 9.3 ETH
  • Punk Strategy bought its 8th Punk yesterday (token at $25M)
  • Anichess Ethernals (+55) and Cryptodickbutts (+13%) were top movers
  • Abstract NFTs were mixed led by Bearish and Astroverse
  • Jack Butcher’s ‘Gas Wars’ settled around a 0.35 ETH floor after their literal gas-war mint out earlier today
  • Pavel Durov posted the 30-day growth of Telegram Gifts (TON NFTs) in which most sets are up 50%-70% or more

Source: https://decrypt.co/340142/morning-minute-forward-industries-eyes-4b-to-buy-more-solana

