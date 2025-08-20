Morning Update | 19 August 2025

Asian markets started Tuesday calmly 😌, with focus still on talks at the White House 🏛️.
Discussions on Ukraine–Russia peace remain frozen ❄️, as both sides stand firm on their key conditions:
🇺🇦 Ukraine — restoring pre-war borders
🇷🇺 Russia — no foreign troops on Ukrainian soil.
The US, EU, and Ukraine are preparing detailed security guarantees within 10 days ⏳, while NATO confirmed that ground troop deployment was not part of the talks.
📉 Before Europe’s cash session, futures are slipping:
S&P reaffirmed the US rating at AA+/A-1+ with a stable outlook, noting high deficits and rising debt 📑.
📆 Today’s macro calendar is light — investors are watching Canada’s CPI, corporate news, and geopolitical updates.
✨ Market snapshot:
