Morning Update - 24.09.2025

By: Medium
2025/09/24 15:43

📉 Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday as investors took profits:
• Nasdaq −0.95%
• S&P 500 −0.55%
• Russell 2000 −0.25%
• Dow Jones −0.2%
📊 Futures in the EU and US are ticking slightly higher.

🗣️ Fed Chair Jerome Powell warned that inflation stays elevated and the labour market is slowing. Rates will remain restrictive for now, with cuts adjusted cautiously. He also called the stock market “highly valued,” triggering selling pressure.

⚡ Big move in lithium: Trump’s administration is renegotiating a $2.26B loan for Lithium Americas’ Nevada project in exchange for a 10% stake. Shares jumped nearly +80% as the mine aims to deliver 40,000 tons annually by 2028.

🌍 Trump also reiterated support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity and pledged further NATO arms supplies.

📈 APAC markets show mixed sentiment after Wall Street’s dip:
• China +1.1% / Hong Kong +1%
• Australia −0.65% / India −0.35%
• Japan flat

🇦🇺 CPI in Australia accelerated to 3% y/y, the highest since mid-2024, led by housing, food and tobacco. Pressure on the RBA keeps expectations hawkish.

🇯🇵 Japan’s PMI Composite slipped to 51.1, with manufacturing at its weakest since March (48.4). Services helped offset the slowdown, but jobs growth hit a 2-year low.

💱 FX moves:
• AUD and NZD are leading G10 (AUDUSD +0.35%)
• USD rebounds (+0.15%), strongest vs NOK and SEK
• Yen weak across the board
• EURUSD back to 1.1803

🥇 Precious metals stay strong: gold $3,770 (+0.2%), silver $44,195 (+0.3%), platinum +1%, palladium +0.15%.

💹 Crypto: Bitcoin rebounds to $112,490 (+0.1%), while Ethereum slips to $4,151 (−0.7%).

✨ Stay alert and trade wisely with NordFX — your edge in volatile markets!

🌅 Morning Update - 24.09.2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.

