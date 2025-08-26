Morning Update (26.08.2025)

📉 APAC stocks are mostly trading lower today after yesterday’s weak global session, despite Friday’s positive reaction to Powell’s remarks.
🇪🇺 European index futures also point lower, with Euro Stoxx 50 (EU50) down nearly 0.4%.

💱 Forex: EUR/USD stays above 1.16, USD/JPY is around 148. The euro is the strongest currency, while NZD is seeing sharper declines.

🇺🇸 US Politics & Fed:
Trump threatened new tariffs on countries imposing digital taxes or regulations against US tech firms. If not withdrawn, the US will restrict semiconductor exports and impose tariffs on their goods.
Trump also announced the dismissal of Fed’s Lisa Cook. She rejected the claims, said the President has no authority to remove her, and intends to continue her duties.

🏦 RBA Minutes:
The RBA sees risks from US tariffs but worst-case scenarios avoided so far. More rate cuts may be needed over the next year, with debate over gradual vs faster easing. Labour market remains moderately tight, inflation slightly above target, and demand is growing. The Board considered speeding up bond portfolio reduction but decided against it.

Commodities: Energy markets (natural gas, oil) are falling, while precious metals are gaining on uncertainty.

📅 Today’s key events:
US durable goods orders (July)
Conference Board consumer confidence (August)
Atlanta Fed GDP forecast
Riksbank minutes, NBH decision (Hungary)
Talks on Iran’s nuclear programme
Speeches by Fed & BoE members
Bond auctions in Italy and the US

📊 Stay alert, traders — volatility could spike at any moment! 🚀

