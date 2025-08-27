Morning Update (27.08.2025)

📈 Asia Tech Rally:

Tech stocks advanced as investors await Nvidia’s earnings 🖥️💡. The stock trades near its all-time high, with the outlook on chip demand set to decide if the global rally since April can continue.

🇨🇳 AI stays hot — China’s Cambricon +8.2% 📊, while Japan’s Nikon soared 21% after reports of a possible stake increase by EssilorLuxottica (Ray-Ban maker).

🌍 Global Markets:

US & EU futures are edging higher 📊, though outside tech, Asia was weaker — Chinese indices slid the most.

💱 Currencies & Commodities:

💵 Dollar Index +0.2%, reversing Tuesday’s drop on Trump’s attempt to oust Fed’s Lisa Cook.

🥇 Gold -0.5%, Treasuries steady after earlier global bond declines.

🇦🇺 CPI hotter at 2.8% (exp. 2.3%), construction +3% QoQ — but AUD gained only slightly.

🛢 Oil flat as Washington slapped new tariffs on 🇮🇳 India; US API crude stocks fell -0.974M (vs -1.7M exp.).

🏭 China Data:

Industrial profit decline slowed in July, hinting that measures against overcapacity are easing pressure.

🇺🇸🤝🇮🇳 US–India Tensions:

Trump announced a 50% tariff on select Indian goods, the harshest in Asia, in retaliation for India’s Russian oil imports.

📌 Markets stay focused on Nvidia’s results — could this be the catalyst for the next big move? 🚀

