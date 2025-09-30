📈 Wall Street finished higher on Monday, though late selling pared gains. Futures are flat this morning:
• US500 +0.02%
• US100 +0.05% (ahead of Europe’s open)
🌏 Asia mostly in the red before China’s Golden Week:
• 🇨🇳 CHN.cash −0.05%
• 🇯🇵 Nikkei 225 slightly weaker
🥇 Gold shines at $3,866/oz, up nearly 11% this month.
💶 EUR/USD extends modest gains.
🏦 Politics & Policy
• High probability of a U.S. government shutdown after midnight, per VP Vance.
• 🇦🇺 RBA keeps rates at 3.6% citing inflation risks & strong labour market.
• 🇯🇵 BoJ Minutes show hawk–dove split; USD/JPY slightly weaker.
• 🇨🇳 PMIs mixed: official manufacturing at 49.8 (above forecast), services softer at 50.0; private index stronger at 51.2.
🛢️ Oil under pressure:
• Brent fell nearly 3% yesterday — sharpest drop since 3 Sept.
• Citi cuts 2026 forecast to $63/bbl, Goldman warns of $55/bbl if OPEC+ hikes supply.
📦 Trade & Business
• Trump to impose new tariffs: 25% on furniture, 10% on raw timber, capped at 15% for EU & Japan.
• 🇨🇳 PBOC expected to cut rates in Q4 to support liquidity & the yuan.
• ✈️ Boeing developing a new aircraft to replace the 737 MAX.
📊 Europe’s data calendar today: German retail sales, labour market stats, French & German inflation.
⚡ Quarter-end flows may amplify volatility across markets. Stay alert and trade smart.
