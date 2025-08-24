Mortgage Rates Dip While Real Estate Stocks Surge After Fed Chairman’s Speech

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 19:05
U
U$0,01279-21,53%
RealLink
REAL$0,05675+0,26%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0005226-1,37%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,020657-9,76%
WELL3
WELL$0,0001773-0,11%

The recent speech of the U.S. Fed Chairman has significantly impacted the financial sphere this weekend. In this respect, the U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, hinting at the central bank’s preparation for rate cuts, at the Annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium has led to a sheer dip in mortgage rates. At the same time, a notable rise has been witnessed in the real estate stocks after the event. As a result of the falling borrowing charges as well as the positive investor sentiment, the real estate market is making substantial progress.

Based on the latest market data, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate has plunged to 6.55% from 6.62% over 24 hours following the Fed Chairman’s speech. This drop takes place at a critical time, as builders and homebuyers have been facing affordability challenges. As per the market onlookers, the Fed’s decision points toward a willingness to deal with the weakness of the labor market, even if the target levels have not been achieved by inflation.

Keeping this in view, the mortgage rates are poised to likely hover around present 10-month lows of almost 6.5%. However, the balanced approach of Fed to employment and inflation may decrease uncertainty, boosting confidence of sellers and buyers.  This reportedly resolves economic uncertainty to revive user trust as well as increase housing activity.

Lower Mortgage Rates Bolster Investors, Builders, and Homebuyers

Apart from that, even slight rate cuts are expected to offer meaningful results in the housing sector. Hence, in the case of homebuyers, decreased rates enhance affordability while also igniting renewed interest.  Additionally, for developers, there is a potential relief as increased borrowing charges and heightened material costs have slowed the overall construction projects.

Keeping this in view, Powell’s speech has offered an in-time bonus for consumers and investors. Moreover, in combination with the rising real estate stocks, this denotes the best news in the market.  Overall, while the Fed prepares to take a relatively flexible stance concerning interest rates, a renewed optimism is occurring in the real estate landscape.

Crypto journalist with years of experience providing in-depth analysis and news on blockchain and decentralized finance. With a keen eye for detail, Shahzaib delivers insightful articles that explore the latest trends, market movements, and innovations within the crypto and blockchain ecosystem. His work focuses on educating readers while offering expert commentary on the evolving landscape of digital assets, DeFi protocols, and the broader impact of blockchain technology.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/mortgage-rates-dip-while-real-estate-stocks-surge-after-fed-chairmans-speech/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

PANews reported on June 20 that the People's Bank of China maintained the one-year and five-year loan prime rates (LPR) at 3% and 3.5%, respectively.
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,02085-3,06%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0675-3,15%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,06695+7,70%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 09:06
Share
PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Meitu founder Cai Wensheng purchased Tin Hau Commercial Building for about HK$650 million and will build an AI-Web3 entrepreneurship center; the U.S. House of Representatives will release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6; Binance Alpha added Housecoin (House) and XAI gork (gork).
U
U$0,01279-21,53%
Xai
XAI$0,05094-3,44%
Catalyse AI
CAI$0,00115--%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 17:14
Share
A whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in BTC and BNB.

A whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in BTC and BNB.

PANews reported on August 24 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid in the past 48 hours to open 20x leveraged BTC and 10x leveraged BNB long positions.
Binance Coin
BNB$860,51-3,49%
Bitcoin
BTC$114.643,83-0,66%
USDCoin
USDC$1,0002--%
Share
PANews2025/08/24 18:55
Share

Trending News

More

China's central bank: One-year and five-year LPR remain unchanged

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

A whale deposited 15.47 million USDC into Hyperliquid to open long positions in BTC and BNB.

Hong Kong to Implement Basel-Crypto Standards in 2026

MAGACOIN FINANCE Rides the Meme Trend, But BlockDAG’s $380M Presale and Dashboard V4 Deliver Real Utility