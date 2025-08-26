Most Degen Memecoin Presale Ends in 2 Days: Token6900 Raises Over $2M

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 14:36
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0,002903-14,31%
READY
READY$0,003217+0,28%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,01775-12,98%
Sign
SIGN$0,07109+0,65%
Wink
LIKE$0,012004-1,78%
Degen
DEGEN$0,003386-2,95%



















































As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will.

Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team.

While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement.

Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan.

Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers.

During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree


Source: https://bitcoinist.com/token6900-presale-passes-2-million-only-2-days-left/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

According to PANews on June 22, a total of 243,402 people worldwide had their positions liquidated in the past 24 hours, with a total liquidation amount of US$1.015 billion, including
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,01842-7,57%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0617-2,21%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 23:19
Share
The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF to October 24.
XRP
XRP$2,919-0,91%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 14:32
Share
Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs

Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Coinbase Assets , Coinbase will list Sonic ( S ) assets on or after 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on June 24, 2025
MemeCore
M$0,44489+1,68%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0,19386-2,71%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0617-2,21%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 23:52
Share

Trending News

More

In the past 24 hours, the total liquidation of the entire network exceeded 1 billion US dollars, and the number of liquidated people exceeded 240,000

The SEC delayed its decision on WisdomTree’s XRP ETF

Coinbase will list Sonic (S) trading pairs

Master Coin Investing: Use ChatGPT for Smart Research!

Tokyo Hash upgrades to HashKey Japan, fully deploying in the Japanese digital asset market