Most Popular Crypto Picks for 2025: BlockDAG, SOL, HBAR & PEPE Lead the Charge

By: Coindoo
2025/09/19 11:00
As 2025 Q4 nears, buyers are hunting for the most popular crypto opportunities that could deliver both short-term gains and long-term wealth. The market is brimming with innovation, from meme coins making explosive moves, to institutional-backed giants consolidating their dominance, and disruptive presales reshaping the narrative.

With billions in capital flowing into projects like Solana, Hedera, and PEPE, alongside the meteoric presale of BlockDAG, the competition to stand out has never been fiercer.

This article explores four cryptos driving 2025: Solana’s institutional rally, Hedera’s enterprise adoption, PEPE’s meme-fueled surge, and BlockDAG’s record presale, spotlighting scalability, adoption, community hype, and ROI potential.

1. BlockDAG: Growing Global Hype with Price Locked at $0.0013

BlockDAG is redefining what a presale success story looks like, and the stats are simply explosive. With nearly $410 million raised and over 26.3 billion BDAG coins sold, the project is tearing through milestones at breakneck speed. Currently in batch 30 of its presale, BDAG is priced at just $0.0013, but this window won’t be open for long. It is ending in the next 24 hours.

Why? Because BlockDAG’s confirmed listing price of $0.05 already locks in an eye-watering 3,746% ROI for early buyers on day one. Longer-term forecasts even suggest BDAG could hit $1 by 2027, creating the potential for truly life-changing gains.

Unlike most presales that only sell hype, BlockDAG is already proving adoption at scale. With 312,000+ holders, 19,900+ ASIC miners sold globally, and 3 million X1 mobile miners actively engaged, the ecosystem is alive before launch. Add the upcoming Awakening Testnet, which will validate its technology in real time, and BlockDAG is showing substance, not just promises.

At $0.0013 per coin, this is the cheapest BDAG will ever be. Hesitate now, and you’ll be chasing much higher prices later while today’s buyers ride the rocket. BlockDAG isn’t just another presale; it’s setting the benchmark for the most popular crypto of 2025.

2. Hedera: Enterprise Adoption Driving HBAR’s Rise

Hedera has quietly become one of the most popular crypto networks for enterprises seeking speed, compliance, and scalability. Trading at ~$0.2436–$0.2450, HBAR has gained about 11% in the past week despite short-term pullbacks. With a circulating supply of ~42.39 billion HBAR and a market cap of ~$10.4 billion, Hedera is showing solid performance relative to other smart contract platforms.

Key technicals highlight resistance near $0.25–$0.26, with support zones around $0.22–$0.24. High trading volume of ~$260–290 million underscores strong interest. Fundamentally, Hedera is cementing its position in regulated digital asset environments, even hosting government-backed stable token pilots. This enterprise edge makes it one of the most popular crypto assets among institutions and risk-averse buyers looking for consistent growth over speculative hype.

3. Solana: Institutional Money Fuels SOL’s Momentum

Solana has emerged as one of the most popular crypto plays in 2025, fueled by enormous institutional interest. Trading around $240–$247, SOL is up 19–21% over the past week.

A massive $1.16 billion purchase by Galaxy Digital, combined with Forward Industries’ $1.65B PIPE financing, shows that big money trusts Solana as a long-term bet. On the technical side, Solana is testing resistance near $250. A breakout could pave the way toward $300 by year-end, while short-term support rests around $225–$230.

With its fast transaction speeds, growing DeFi activity, and treasury integrations, Solana isn’t just a speculative play; it’s an asset institutions want exposure to. That dual narrative of grassroots adoption and Wall Street confidence makes SOL one of the most popular crypto projects to watch in the coming months.

4. PEPE Coin: Meme Culture Meets Market Liquidity

PEPE has proven that meme coins remain some of the most popular crypto plays in the market. Priced around $0.000012, PEPE is up ~20.2% over the last week, vastly outperforming the broader market. With a circulating supply near 420.7 trillion tokens and daily trading volume exceeding $1.4 billion, PEPE has shown it can sustain momentum with serious liquidity.

Still, volatility is ever-present. In the last 24 hours, PEPE dipped ~4–5% due to profit-taking, showing that meme coin rallies remain fast-paced and high-risk. Resistance levels around current prices and support near $0.000011 matter for near-term traders.

But the cultural firepower of meme coins cannot be underestimated. PEPE is solidifying its spot as one of the most popular crypto tokens for retail traders, combining community hype with high liquidity, a recipe for wild upside when conditions align.

The Most Popular Crypto Picks Shaping 2025

From enterprise adoption on Hedera to institutional bets on Solana, from meme culture fueling PEPE to the presale dominance of BlockDAG, 2025 is shaping up as a year of diverse but powerful opportunities. Each project reflects a different trend defining the most popular crypto market: compliance, scalability, community, or early ROI.

For risk-takers, BlockDAG’s presale could be the most explosive entry point. For those seeking institutional validation, Solana and Hedera bring stability and credibility. And for traders who thrive on hype cycles, PEPE continues to prove that meme power still moves markets.

In a year where billions are flowing into digital assets, ignoring these names might mean missing the very projects that define the most popular crypto in 2025.

