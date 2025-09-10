Motörhead Charts A New Bestseller As The Band Celebrates Its Anniversary

Motörhead’s live album No Sleep at All debuts at No. 34 on the U.K.’s Official Rock & Metal Albums chart as part of the band’s fiftieth anniversary celebrations. (MANDATORY CREDIT Watal Asanuma/Shinko Music/Getty Images) British hard rock band Motorhead backstage at Reading Festival, 24th August 1979. L-R Phil Taylor, Lemmy, Fast Eddie Clark. (Photo by Watal Asanuma/Shinko Music via Getty Images) Getty Images

Motörhead split up a decade ago after member Lemmy passed away due to heart failure. The other musicians in the group simply didn’t think it was right to continue, and ever since the sad ending, the band’s place in hard rock and metal history remains firm.

Motörhead is celebrating 50 years since its founding in 1975, and a lot has been given to its devotees in the past several months. A decades-old collection finally becomes a bestseller on one list in the United Kingdom as people continue to celebrate the band’s legacy.

No Sleep at All Debuts

No Sleep at All, Motörhead’s live album, debuts on one tally in the U.K. this week. The project opens at No. 34 on the Official Rock & Metal Albums chart, becoming a top 40 bestseller in those styles.

A Collectible Anniversary Edition

The group’s third live album, originally released in October 1988 and recorded at the Giants of Rock festival in Finland, was recently reissued on black-and-white splatter vinyl. The collectible release quickly sold in large numbers as part of the band’s half-century anniversary celebrations.

Motörhead Scores Another Chart Win

No Sleep at All marks Motörhead’s forty-third title on the Official Rock & Metal Albums chart and the group’s third debut of 2025 alone. In July, The Manticore Tapes arrived at No. 1. Earlier, in April, The Lost Tapes, Volume 6 — the sixth in that long-running series — opened at No. 10 before slipping away.

No Sleep ’til Hammersmith Returns

At the same time No Sleep at All debuts, another, connected title, No Sleep ’til Hammersmith, also reappears. The group’s first live set, released in the summer of 1981, was a huge win, as it reached No. 1 on the main albums chart. Now a bestseller again, it returns at No. 20 on the Official Rock & Metal Albums ranking, even outpacing the group’s debut.

No Sleep at All itself previously topped out at No. 2 on that same list, where it has now spent 10 frames. The live project debuted on the rock-only tally in January 2016, just a year after Lemmy’s passing, and it remains one of the band’s most celebrated live sets.